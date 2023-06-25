R-Rated Comic Book Superpowers That We'll Never Get To See On Screen

By their very nature, comic books are home to some strange and bizarre characters. For every high-profile hero like Spider-Man and Batman, there are more obscure heroes that have weird powers or abilities. In fact, even some of the more established heroes and villains have sometimes had powers that would likely never make it onto screens. Often this is because they are R-Rated in some way.

That could mean a number of different things when it comes to why they are inappropriate for children. There are powers that include graphic violence, drug use, offensive language, and even sexual activity such as nudity. Whatever the case, there are numerous comic books that contain abilities that are in some way R-Rated. Obviously, this is a problem when comics are generally aimed towards teenagers or children, with screen adaptations targeting wide audiences that include families and viewers of all ages.

Despite the fact that there are some R-Rated comic adaptations, including "Deadpool" and "The Boys," even they would probably try to avoid these controversial powers. They are simply so offensive, unusual, or horrifying to really be shown outside of the realms of comic book pages.