Biggest Differences Between The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Book And Movie

Contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

It's been eight years since the original "Hunger Games" film series concluded with its fourth installment, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2." Based on the young adult novels penned by Suzanne Collins, "The Hunger Games" franchise became a launching pad for the 2010 young adult dystopian film craze, which has since slowly died out. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the original minds behind the books and films from bringing us an overdue addition to the series all these years later. The prequel to the series "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" welcomes viewers back to Panem 64 years before the events of the first film for the 10th annual Hunger Games. The man who we come to know as the president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), has yet to cross the line into evil as we follow his origin story as a budding Capitol Academy student looking to leave his mark.

In contrast to other adaptations, the active involvement of author Collins in the entire film series has proven to be a significant advantage, resulting in a more faithful representation of the original story. However, in adapting any literary work for the screen, necessary adjustments must be made to effectively convey the narrative visually, as was the case for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." The following examples are among the biggest differences between "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" as a novel and its film adaptation.