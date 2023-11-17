Who Wins The Hunger Games In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes?

The following contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

The prequel to the original "Hunger Games" series — "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — chronicles the descent of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) through the lens of his time as a mentor during the 10th annual Hunger Games. He ends up taking a liking to his tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), who's not much of a combatant but wins over people's hearts with her musical talent. The competition itself may be a bit more rudimentary compared to what fans see in the original series, but in the end, Lucy Gray winds up victorious.

It's the same victor as the one in the novel the film is based on — the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins. Lucy Gray wins, not because she can outmatch her opponents through strength but through the underhandedness of Snow. He uses his position as a mentor and takes advantage of some handy new rules thrown in for this particular Hunger Games to ensure Lucy Gray survives, going as far as sabotaging Dr. Volumnia Gaul's (Viola Davis) snakes so that they recognize Lucy Gray's scent and don't attack her during the grand finale.

She gets to go home to District 12, which was undoubtedly a shock to many who watched the games since she was such a small girl. But she instilled the idea in Snow that he needed to believe in her, saying, "You could start by thinking I could actually win."