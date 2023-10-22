The Hunger Games Director Makes A Surprising Comment About Mockingjay

Following the success of the Gary Ross-directed "The Hunger Games," which debuted to fanfare and commercial success in 2012, Lionsgate immediately began to focus on the future of the franchise. Suzanne Collins, the scribe behind "The Hunger Games" novels, had already completed her trilogy of books, allowing the studio to effectively create a concrete roadmap for future films. When it came to "Mockingjay," the final project in the saga, Lionsgate made a controversial, albeit (mostly) financially prosperous decision — one that director Francis Lawrence regrets.

While Ross may have debuted "The Hunger Games" to the masses, it was Lawrence who perfected the franchise, directing Katniss' (Jennifer Lawrence) sophomore adventure "Catching Fire" and her hard-hitting finale(s): "Mockingjay – Part 1" and "Part 2." Shot back-to-back, "Part 1" and "Part 2" were released in late 2014 and 2015, respectively, and received a mixed-to-positive response from both critics and fans, thanks in part to the narrative being cut in half. "I totally regret it. I totally do. I'm not sure everybody does, but I definitely do," Lawrence told People about splitting "The Hunger Games" finale in two.

The decision to divide the final film into two parts was definitely a financially viable decision and one that was also rooted in trends – several teenage-centric films at the time like "Twilight" and "Harry Potter" boasted two-part finales. "What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating," the director admitted, adding that he understood the negative sentiments.