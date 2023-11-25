Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix's Drama Will Destroy Early Box-Office Predictions

This could be a big year for adult dramas.

While studio tentpoles like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" floundered, failing to recoup their budgets, twin flames "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" stole the summer, with the latter raking in north of $950 million worldwide. It's an impressive feat that Christopher Nolan's dialogue-heavy, three-hour-long, R-rated biopic on the father of the atomic bomb earned so much. Then, there's Martin Scorsese's three-hour-plus "Killers of the Flower Moon," which has grossed over $135 million worldwide to date. While the Leonardo DiCaprio picture will fail to post a profit thanks to its whopping $200 million budget, it boasts a high haul, considering its challenging subject matter.

All eyes are now on Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," a film that, at least on the surface, shares the same DNA as "Oppenheimer." Both biopics, directed by veteran filmmakers, are centered on controversial but nevertheless successful world-changing men whose actions still affect us today. Both even feature lead performances (Joaquin Phoenix and Cillian Murphy, respectively) from actors who have penetrated the mainstream thanks to their culturally significant roles in projects like "Joker" and "Peaky Blinders."

Deadline projects "Napoleon" to open with a modest $24 million during the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend. At first glance, a $24 million debut seems discouraging, especially since the film boasts a budget around $200 million. But a deeper dive into how impactful "Napoleon" could be may illustrate how the movie can break free from those conservative early projections.