Napoleon Review: Little Man, Big Movie

The biggest problem with "Napoleon" is that it simply attempts to take on too much. To cover the entirety of Napoleon's military career, to say nothing of his romantic relationships, political intrigues, and repeated exiles, is a fool's errand. In order to try and tackle such a gargantuan Wikipedia article of a narrative, it has to flit from battle to coup attempt and back again, and as each of the events is barely touched upon, they often fail to make much of an impact. In the moments when "Napoleon" allows itself to devote time to the kind of set pieces that Ridley Scott is known for, it's stunning. The Battle of Austerlitz in particular is breathtaking in its horror, all fog and ice as men are led to their doom.

These are also the moments at which we can most take in exactly why Napoleon is such a captivating figure. The ways in which he — and by extension, the film — manipulates the battlefield to his own ends, arranging men and cannons as though they were little toy soldiers, is incredibly satisfying to watch. But these moments are much rarer than they ought to be in a film about one of history's greatest generals, and "Napoleon" suffers for it. What might have worked better is a less chronological approach, focusing instead on one major battle or campaign with flashbacks to earlier in Napoleon's career. Realistically, you could make an entire film about the invasion of Russia — instead, it occupies a mere 10 minutes or so of "Napoleon." This approach also means that it takes quite some time before we actually get to see Napoleon in action as a successful commander, and with Joaquin Phoenix's emotionally detached performance, there's not much for us to latch onto in the first third of the film.

Despite this, there are certainly high points that stand out in "Napoleon." It has an excellent supporting cast, from Rupert Everett's haughty Duke of Wellington to Ben Miles' cooly intelligent diplomat, Coulancourt. Whenever it's able to build up some narrative momentum, it's a joy to watch, and although it's over two and a half hours, it never drags. It's just a shame that it spends so much of its runtime jumping from topic to topic just as we're beginning to get invested in what's put before us. Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" is certainly ambitious, but it's also unwieldy, and the performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby aren't quite enough to completely rescue it from its missteps.

"Napoleon" hits theaters on November 22, before premiering on Apple TV+ at a later date.