Napoleon: Here's Where You Can Watch The Historical Drama

The first trailer for "Napoleon," an upcoming feature film adaptation of the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, premiered online on July 10. Joaquin Phoenix stars as the notorious French conqueror alongside Vanessa Kirby as his wife Joséphine. While Napoleon's rise from military commander to Emperor will serve as one of its main narrative threads, his relationship with Joséphine is likewise a central part of this particular version of his life story.

At the end of its trailer, a title card reveals that the film will premiere exclusively in theaters around Thanksgiving 2023. That said, "Napoleon" is an Apple TV +original, so anyone who would rather watch it at home can rest assured that it will appear on the streaming service at some point in the future.

Currently, Apple has yet to specify the exact date the film will become available online. In the past, the majority of Apple TV+ original movies that first premiered in theaters ended up on the streaming service just one or two weeks later. If Apple follows this precedent, "Napoleon" could be online as soon as November 29. Given the pedigrees of director Ridley Scott and its cast, however, it's entirely possible Apple breaks from this tradition and extends its theatrical window.

Because "Napoleon" is an Apple TV+ original, the film will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ once it's online.