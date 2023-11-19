Rumor: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Makes A Huge Change To Upcoming Sauron Battle

Contains potential spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" seems set to dive into some epic action in Season 2. Previous rumors regarding the sophomore outing have already hinted at everything from day battles to berserker Orcs to Sauron on battle sets in black and gold armor. In yet another recent scoop from fansite Fellowship of Fans, we get multiple hints at the role that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) will play in the coming comeuppance for the Elves of Eregion.

The exclusive set of leaks kicks off by stating, "During the sack of Eregion Galadriel will be in the city trying to help save the Elven residents and get them to safety before the city is overrun." Another rumor adds, "On the battlefield Galadriel is locked in a cage. There is a scene where she is being poked with an orcs spear and it draws blood which runs down her neck. " And lastly, "(Morfydd Clark) Galadriel was on set at the same time and in scenes with Calam Lynch (Celeborn), Robert Aramayo (Elrond) Selina Lo (Elf) quite a lot."

If all of this (or even some of it) is true, it indicates that Galadriel is going to be busy in the fight against Sauron as the Dark Lord attempts to claim the forthcoming Rings of Power and conquer Middle-earth in the process. The only thing is, if the scoops are true, Galadriel's extensive involvement is a pretty big change from the source material. Why? Because J. R. R. Tolkien doesn't have her fighting Sauron at this point at all. Let's break it down, shall we?