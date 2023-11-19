Rumor: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Makes A Huge Change To Upcoming Sauron Battle
Contains potential spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" seems set to dive into some epic action in Season 2. Previous rumors regarding the sophomore outing have already hinted at everything from day battles to berserker Orcs to Sauron on battle sets in black and gold armor. In yet another recent scoop from fansite Fellowship of Fans, we get multiple hints at the role that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) will play in the coming comeuppance for the Elves of Eregion.
The exclusive set of leaks kicks off by stating, "During the sack of Eregion Galadriel will be in the city trying to help save the Elven residents and get them to safety before the city is overrun." Another rumor adds, "On the battlefield Galadriel is locked in a cage. There is a scene where she is being poked with an orcs spear and it draws blood which runs down her neck. " And lastly, "(Morfydd Clark) Galadriel was on set at the same time and in scenes with Calam Lynch (Celeborn), Robert Aramayo (Elrond) Selina Lo (Elf) quite a lot."
If all of this (or even some of it) is true, it indicates that Galadriel is going to be busy in the fight against Sauron as the Dark Lord attempts to claim the forthcoming Rings of Power and conquer Middle-earth in the process. The only thing is, if the scoops are true, Galadriel's extensive involvement is a pretty big change from the source material. Why? Because J. R. R. Tolkien doesn't have her fighting Sauron at this point at all. Let's break it down, shall we?
Galadriel's non-central role in Tolkien's Second Age tale
Galadriel is one of J. R. R. Tolkien's best characters. The Elven royal plays a critical role in "The Lord of the Rings," and when you read Tolkien's material about older Middle-earth history, it's easy to see that he considered her a major player in the larger story of his world. The only thing is that the author didn't actually write down a lot of the details of Galadriel's deeds over the course of her immortal life. Our best dose of Galadriel's backstory comes in the book "Unfinished Tales," and it's brief and often contradictory.
For instance, in one version of the story, Celebrimbor revolts against Galadriel and Celeborn, forcing the former to leave Eregion. Critically, this encourages her to pass through nearby Khazad-dûm to the other side of the Misty Mountains, where she pays what appears to be an extended visit to her future realm of Lothlórien.
Before Sauron attacks Eregion to claim the Rings of Power, Celebrimbor goes to Galadriel (not the other way around) to decide what to do with the Three Elven Rings that his enemy wants to take from him. One line, in particular, stands out from the "Unfinished Tales" text here. It says that Galadriel counsels that the Three Elven Rings "should be hidden, never used, and dispersed, far from Eregion where Sauron believed them to be."
So, while Galadriel's specific activities aren't reported in detail, we know that she's in Lothlórien when the Three Rings are hidden. After that, we don't really hear about her until long after the events of the war are over. But wait. There's more. We do get one more tidbit, not about Galadriel but about the Elves of Lóthorien, whom she has joined forces with.
Lothlórien troops join the fray
In "Unfinished Tales," when Sauron attacks Celebrimbor in Eregion to claim the Rings of Power, the High Elven King Gil-galad sends an army under Elrond to help. Elrond arrives too late to do much and is nearly overwhelmed by Sauron's victorious armies.
However, he's able to beat a hasty retreat because the Dwarven King Durin surprise attacks Sauron from behind — and his Dwarves aren't alone, either. The text reads, "For Durin sent out a force of Dwarves from Khazad-dûm, and with them came Elves of Lórinand led by Amroth."
Lórinand is another name for Lothlórien. Depending on what you read, Amroth is Galadriel's son or an independent Elvish hero. Either way, there's still no Galadriel on the scene. But this isolated rescue attempt is an interesting detail, all the same. It's possible the writers will use it as a way to integrate not the more obscure Amroth but the well-known Galadriel back into the fray. If that's the case, it would give Moryfdd Clark more screen time and fit (for the most part) into the source material. After all, Galadriel's entire schtick at this point in the Second Age is simply that "she's over there, in Lothlórien." Not much to build a story on.
Having her make a quick pit stop back over in Eregion to help with the fighting would definitely fit the feel and personality of the iteration of the character in JD Payne and Patrick McKay's adaptation. Then again, this is all still just rumors. Nothing will be certain until Season 2 — which reportedly finished filming months ago — finally gets a release date, and we can all see what happens for ourselves.