LOTR: The Rings Of Power Leak Teases Season 2's Critical Ring-Making Struggle

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Anticipation is building for Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and fan site Fellowship of Fans has contributed a steady supply of fuel to the fire in the form of leaks and rumors. The latest of these teases a series of interactions between several key Elvish characters and one (kind of) yet-to-be-identified Dark Lord — more on Sauron's appearance and identity in the show in a minute.

The four-part scoop on Twitter starts thusly: "EXCLUSIVE: The 'Original Form Sauron' character has been on the Eregion sets and has shared scenes with Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards)." This foreboding claim is followed by three others: "The original form Sauron character has also shared scenes with Galadriel, Celeborn, Elrond, Selina Lo Elven character"; "The 'Original Form Sauron' character has also been on the battle sets and in black and gold tinted battle armour"; and "There will be a dramatic scene in the final episodes between 'Original form Sauron', Celeborn and Galadriel. This scene is said to be important."

At first glance, this invokes black-armored Dark Lords wielding maces and Elven lords and ladies snuggly ensconced in Rivendell and Lothlorien. In Amazon Studios' series, though, these developments haven't taken place yet. Sauron is still ascending in his role as the primary antagonist of Elves, Dwarves, and Men. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is a youngster (relatively speaking) without a Homely House. Heck, in J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay's adaptation, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has yet to find her husband, Celeborn, let alone their future woodland kingdom. Nevertheless, these plot elements are all well underway in the Second Age series, and the latest roundup of rumors could point to several important developments coming in the near future. Let's dig in, shall we?