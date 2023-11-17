The Ending Of 2023's Goosebumps Explained

Readers beware, you're in for a scare! Namely, spoilers

"Goosebumps" is the brand name of the highly successful series of children's horror books written by R.L. Stine, which debuted in 1992. Over the course of 60 entries and multiple spin-offs, the books eventually went on to sell millions of copies worldwide. The "Goosebumps" books themselves are an anthology of spooky stories — usually with some sort of supernatural bent — which include plots about evil dummies, haunted cameras, and magical green blood. The series' distinct covers — painted by artist Tim Jacobus — are arguably even more iconic than the stories themselves.

"Goosebumps" has also been adapted into other mediums multiple times. The first adaptation was an anthology TV series that ran for four seasons on Fox Kids from 1995 to 1998. Afterward, there was a big-budget feature film released in 2015 starring Jack Black, where Black played a pompous fictionalized version of author R.L. Stine.

Then, after the disappointing critical and commercial failure of the 2018 sequel "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween," "Goosebumps" has been brought back to television (or at least streaming) with a new, rebooted series on Disney+. However, instead of being an anthology like the books and the '90s TV series, the 2023 reboot follows a core group of teens in a serialized story that loosely adapts disparate "Goosebumps" tales into a single continuity.

It's also grittier, more gruesome, and more thematically resonant than previous adaptations — through the magic of metaphor, the show addresses generational trauma, the potentially corrosive nature of desire, and the existential realities of war.