Goosebumps: Slappy's Backstory Terrifyingly Comes To Life In Exclusive Clip
Viewers beware — you're in for a scare with a new take on the immensely popular "Goosebumps" books. Following up the disturbingly dark anthology series from the 1990s that scarred children forever and a pair of films from the 2010s, a new show has come to Disney+ and Hulu that offers a more serialized take on R.L. Stine's twisted (yet kid-friendly) mythology. The first five episodes debuted on October 13, adapting elements of "Say Cheese and Die!," "The Haunted Mask," "The Cuckoo Clock of Doom," and "Go Eat Worms!"
Episode 6, "Night of the Living Dummy," promises to bring one of Stine's most noteworthy creations to television screens yet again, and Looper has an exclusive clip revealing his origins. Presented in ominous black and white, the clip starts with a man coming home to his wife. They aren't doing great financially, and their issues are only compounded when he reveals he bought a ventriloquist dummy. His wife isn't happy he spent money on a doll, but we suppose that's the "boy math" everyone is talking about online. The man then reads some cursed words, "Karru Marri Odonna Loma Molanu Karrano," awakening Slappy in all his pint-size terror.
It won't be the last time we see Slappy on Goosebumps
Despite its title, it's unlikely that "Goosebumps" Episode 6, "Night of the Living Dummy," will have much to do with the book of the same name other than the presence of Slappy. In the original 1993 printed work, Slappy only comes alive at the very end and doesn't cause any mayhem; it isn't until 1995's "Night of the Living Dummy II" that he becomes the main antagonist. However, there's a good likelihood Slappy will get into trouble in his first outing this time around. Meanwhile, Episode 9 of the new Disney+ and Hulu series just so happens to be called "Night of the Living Dummy Part 2," which suggests the show's characters are going to have a hard time getting rid of him.
That tends to be the case with this particular villain. Slappy has been a recurring "Goosebumps" character for a while now, receiving numerous appearances in the books, including "Bride of the Living Dummy" and "Son of Slappy." He's even the narrator for a separate series called "Goosebumps SlappyWorld." So it's only appropriate for a new "Goosebumps" TV show to incorporate the scary doll in some way, and there's a lot of fun to be had in the future if it goes beyond one season.
You can see more of Slappy's high jinks when "Goosebumps" Episode 6 premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on October 20. Don't miss out; you wouldn't want to make Slappy unhappy.