MCU Theory: Secret Invasion Just Set The Stage For Marvel's Deranged Version Of Superman

Marvel's "Secret Invasion," like all other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn't just concerned with telling its own story but with setting up other upcoming live-action and animated installments. If you've seen "Secret Invasion" Episode 5, you already know about the Harvest, a secret project set up by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to collect DNA from members of The Avengers in order to replicate their superpowers in the event such a contingency plan proves necessary. There are any number of future storylines that go beyond the six episodes of "Secret Invasion" this could set up, and one fan theory suggests that it could be the catalyst for a villain in the "Thunderbolts" movie.

The theory, proposed by fans like u/cap4life52 on Reddit, has it that the DNA from the World's Mightiest Heroes will be used to create a powerful Marvel Comics character who goes by Sentry. In turn, this character could serve as the antagonist in the first big-screen adventure of the villains-in-disguise superteam known as The Thunderbolts.

If you're not familiar with Sentry, he is one of Marvel's mirror images of rival DC's Superman (Hyperion of the Squadron Sinister/Squadron Supreme would be another), and a particularly deranged one at that. Adding further weight to the theory are the rumors that Steven Yeun's casting in "Thunderbolts" will see him stepping into the role of Sentry.