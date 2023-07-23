MCU Theory: Secret Invasion Just Set The Stage For Marvel's Deranged Version Of Superman
Marvel's "Secret Invasion," like all other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn't just concerned with telling its own story but with setting up other upcoming live-action and animated installments. If you've seen "Secret Invasion" Episode 5, you already know about the Harvest, a secret project set up by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to collect DNA from members of The Avengers in order to replicate their superpowers in the event such a contingency plan proves necessary. There are any number of future storylines that go beyond the six episodes of "Secret Invasion" this could set up, and one fan theory suggests that it could be the catalyst for a villain in the "Thunderbolts" movie.
The theory, proposed by fans like u/cap4life52 on Reddit, has it that the DNA from the World's Mightiest Heroes will be used to create a powerful Marvel Comics character who goes by Sentry. In turn, this character could serve as the antagonist in the first big-screen adventure of the villains-in-disguise superteam known as The Thunderbolts.
If you're not familiar with Sentry, he is one of Marvel's mirror images of rival DC's Superman (Hyperion of the Squadron Sinister/Squadron Supreme would be another), and a particularly deranged one at that. Adding further weight to the theory are the rumors that Steven Yeun's casting in "Thunderbolts" will see him stepping into the role of Sentry.
Steven Yeun could be playing Sentry in the Thunderbolts movie
Should the theory prove correct, Sentry would be the result of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her misbegotten attempt to use the Harvest to create a government-sponsored soldier with the superpowers of The Avengers. As such plans often do, it would go awry, and Steven Yeun's somewhat psychotic variant of Superman would be the result.
It's a completely different origin story for the character than the one he has in the comics, but it would fit in with the nature of the Harvest in "Secret Invasion" and those previously established rumors of Sentry in "Thunderbolts." And as an added bonus, it would give fans of Yeun's voice performance in the animated series "Invincible" an interesting companion piece to his role on that show.
Until we learn more about "Thunderbolts," all of this remains speculation. However, it's clear that the possibilities for the Marvel Cinematic Universe are expanding in exciting and unpredictable ways thanks to "Secret Invasion."