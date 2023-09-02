Steven Yeun Suits Up As Marvel's Sentry In New Thunderbolts Concept Design
"Invincible" isn't the only major superhero project Steven Yeun is working on. After years of speculation over whether the "Walking Dead" alum might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yeun is finally climbing aboard for the upcoming 2024 movie "Thunderbolts."
Unfortunately, that's the bulk of the knowledge fans have at the moment regarding Yeun's entrance. While "Thunderbolts" is set to feature a bunch of returning characters like Florence Pugh's Black Widow and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Yeun is playing a new, undisclosed character. Unsurprisingly, fan speculation on who he might be portraying has run wild, with the prevailing theory being that he's set to play the ultra-powerful superhero Sentry. As it happens, one particular piece of fan art makes a compelling case for the actor bringing this particular character to life.
Back in February, fan artist @clements.ink posted a mock-up of what Yeun might look like suited up as the MCU's Sentry on his Instagram account. The art features Yeun floating among storm clouds in Sentry's classic comic book garb of a gold-and-blue suit. Of course, he's also sporting the character's iconic insignia in the form of a glowing "S" on his belt. All told, it's a pretty comic-accurate take on the character, and it remains to be seen how it might compare to Sentry's actual "Thunderbolts" suit — if Yeun really is playing him, that is.
Yeun could be playing Sentry (or someone else entirely)
The idea that Yeun is playing Sentry in "Thunderbolts" is something of a culmination of rumors. Even outside of the actor playing him, Sentry has long been rumored to have a presence in the movie. Speculation on his role has ranged from him being a part of the Thunderbolts team himself to the main villain they're fighting against, owing to the character's unique quirk of unintentionally creating his own evil counterpart Void.
With Deadline's announcement of Yeun's casting suggesting that the actor would take on a role "significant" to the MCU as a whole, the rumor of him playing Sentry became the dominant theory. Of course, there's still a major chance that Yeun is playing a completely different character. Another popular pick has been Amadeus Cho, a young genius who eventually succeeds Bruce Banner as the Hulk in the comics.
Ultimately, fans won't know if Yeun is playing Sentry in "Thunderbolts" until a trailer or a new feature on the movie confirms as much. As for the actor himself, he's remaining pretty tight-lipped, aside from a vague hint or two. "The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film," Yeun explained in an interview with Empire.