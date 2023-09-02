Steven Yeun Suits Up As Marvel's Sentry In New Thunderbolts Concept Design

"Invincible" isn't the only major superhero project Steven Yeun is working on. After years of speculation over whether the "Walking Dead" alum might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yeun is finally climbing aboard for the upcoming 2024 movie "Thunderbolts."

Unfortunately, that's the bulk of the knowledge fans have at the moment regarding Yeun's entrance. While "Thunderbolts" is set to feature a bunch of returning characters like Florence Pugh's Black Widow and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Yeun is playing a new, undisclosed character. Unsurprisingly, fan speculation on who he might be portraying has run wild, with the prevailing theory being that he's set to play the ultra-powerful superhero Sentry. As it happens, one particular piece of fan art makes a compelling case for the actor bringing this particular character to life.

Back in February, fan artist @clements.ink posted a mock-up of what Yeun might look like suited up as the MCU's Sentry on his Instagram account. The art features Yeun floating among storm clouds in Sentry's classic comic book garb of a gold-and-blue suit. Of course, he's also sporting the character's iconic insignia in the form of a glowing "S" on his belt. All told, it's a pretty comic-accurate take on the character, and it remains to be seen how it might compare to Sentry's actual "Thunderbolts" suit — if Yeun really is playing him, that is.