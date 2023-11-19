Attack On Titan: What Happened To Armin After The Finale (Prepare To Cry)

After 10 years, "Attack on Titan" has finally wrapped up its epic story of men battling cannibalistic giants, and to say that it ended on a heavy note would be an understatement. Not only were Armin (Marina Inoue/Jessie James Grelle) and Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura) forced to murder their childhood friend, Eren (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook), but a staggering 80% of the world's population was wiped out before the allies could finally stop The Rumbling.

While a surprising number of the main characters survived the events of the "Attack on Titan" series finale, that doesn't mean that they had happy endings either. Take Armin himself, who was visibly scarred and traumatized by The Battle for Heaven and Earth. Unfortunately, his pain doesn't stop there.

Whether you call it a blessing or a curse, Armin outlives both of his childhood friends and comes to stand over their graves on the hill in the series finale of "Attack on Titan." What makes this especially tragic and poetic is Armin's own remembrance of the races the three used to have to the hill when they were kids. "I was always the last one to get there," he thinks to himself.