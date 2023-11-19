Attack On Titan: What Happened To Armin After The Finale (Prepare To Cry)
After 10 years, "Attack on Titan" has finally wrapped up its epic story of men battling cannibalistic giants, and to say that it ended on a heavy note would be an understatement. Not only were Armin (Marina Inoue/Jessie James Grelle) and Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura) forced to murder their childhood friend, Eren (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook), but a staggering 80% of the world's population was wiped out before the allies could finally stop The Rumbling.
While a surprising number of the main characters survived the events of the "Attack on Titan" series finale, that doesn't mean that they had happy endings either. Take Armin himself, who was visibly scarred and traumatized by The Battle for Heaven and Earth. Unfortunately, his pain doesn't stop there.
Whether you call it a blessing or a curse, Armin outlives both of his childhood friends and comes to stand over their graves on the hill in the series finale of "Attack on Titan." What makes this especially tragic and poetic is Armin's own remembrance of the races the three used to have to the hill when they were kids. "I was always the last one to get there," he thinks to himself.
Armin's ending matches other bittersweet Attack on Titan conclusions
While there is a happy ending of sorts for the surviving characters, as the world is saved and a period of peace comes in the wake of the global conflict, creator Hajime Isayama's cynical view of human nature wins out in the final moments of "Attack on Titan." This comes as the cities of Paradis are wiped out by future warfare.
Still, with Jean seemingly marrying Mikasa and the remaining characters, including Armin, serving as peace ambassadors, there is at least the hope that the allies were able to live peacefully before the world of "Attack on Titan" moved on to a more dangerous and extreme form of warfare.
As for Armin himself, most fans would likely agree that he would desire to be buried on that same hill, under the tree, with his longtime friends. On that note, even if all of the main characters are assumed dead during the future epilogue, the tree on the hill at least survives. This means that despite his tragic fate, Armin's grave and his well-earned rest are at least undisturbed by the inevitable re-emergence of warfare on Paradis.