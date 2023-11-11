Attack On Titan Finale Confirms Who Mikasa Ends Up With (It's Not Who You Think)

"Attack on Titan" has had a rich, thrilling, and enduring journey over the course of its four seasons. As fans waited with bated breath with each passing cliffhanger over the decade that it took to complete the story, there have been some things that viewers have been wondering about since the beginning. While some of these questions concerned the mysteries of the show, including where the titans came from, others revolved around the relationships between the cast of central characters themselves.

Of course, one of the first elements that "Attack on Titan" fans are introduced to in the 1st season, while the main cast is still in the Training Corps, is Jean's (Kisho Taniyama/Mike McFarland) burgeoning crush on Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura). Meanwhile, Mikasa has eyes only for her childhood friend Eren (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook), leading to a classic love triangle, complete with a romantic rivalry.

Still, while Mikasa clearly loves Eren more than anything or anyone, after his death in the series finale, a few scenes in the credits suggest that she eventually chooses Jean as her partner. As "Attack on Titan" comes to a close, viewers see that Mikasa still regularly visits Eren's grave throughout her life and is joined by her family, including a husband who has Jean's unique ash-brown hair color.