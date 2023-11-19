Fantastic Four Is Another Pedro Pascal 'Daddy' Role - But It May Hit Different

Pedro Pascal is Hollywood's favorite daddy, with the star of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ and HBO's "The Last of Us," having made a name for himself as a begrudging father figure with a heart of gold and an itchy trigger finger. Now, Marvel has reportedly tapped him to play Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four."

For those who only know Reed Richards from his brief cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" or 20th Century Studios' many projects, it may come as something of a shock to know that he is a certified daddy. Well ... he's a father, sometimes of one, sometimes of two, and Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider believes that he and wife Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as parents.

Attentive readers will note that this is somewhat of a hypothetical situation. It certainly seems as though Marvel gave Pascal an offer, but he's yet to sign anything. Nor is there an official plot synopsis for "Fantastic Four," so there's no guarantee that this version of Mister Fantastic will be a father anyway. Still, if it is true, then Marvel is planning to break Pascal's mold. Neither Din Djarin nor Joel Miller is related to the children that they're famous for reluctantly parenting. What's more, Mando and Joel grow into their respective roles ... Richards doesn't.