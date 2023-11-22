Fantastic Four Cast Pedro Pascal As Reed Richards But That Doesn't Mean He's A Hero

Marvel has reportedly tapped Pedro Pascal to play Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four." The "Last of Us" actor taking on such a big role in the highly anticipated film represents a big swing in terms of star power for the part of Mister Fantastic, with Pascal being one of the most in-demand actors working today. But while it's assumed he'll be taking on the main Earth-616 version of Richards from the comics, it's possible Pascal's version of the character isn't a hero at all.

In the Ultimate Universe, an alternate Marvel universe featuring modernized takes on classic heroes, Richards is known as the Maker. Despite starting out as a hero, following the death of his mentor, Sue Storm breaking up with him, and the Fantastic Four disbanding, Richards heads down a dark path. He kills his parents, becomes an enemy of the Ultimates, and strives to conquer the world. Instead of using his gifts and intellect to make the world a better place, he's driven by selfish desires and ruling a reality of his own creation.