Fantastic Four Cast Pedro Pascal As Reed Richards But That Doesn't Mean He's A Hero
Marvel has reportedly tapped Pedro Pascal to play Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four." The "Last of Us" actor taking on such a big role in the highly anticipated film represents a big swing in terms of star power for the part of Mister Fantastic, with Pascal being one of the most in-demand actors working today. But while it's assumed he'll be taking on the main Earth-616 version of Richards from the comics, it's possible Pascal's version of the character isn't a hero at all.
In the Ultimate Universe, an alternate Marvel universe featuring modernized takes on classic heroes, Richards is known as the Maker. Despite starting out as a hero, following the death of his mentor, Sue Storm breaking up with him, and the Fantastic Four disbanding, Richards heads down a dark path. He kills his parents, becomes an enemy of the Ultimates, and strives to conquer the world. Instead of using his gifts and intellect to make the world a better place, he's driven by selfish desires and ruling a reality of his own creation.
The Maker would fit with the MCU's Secret Wars plans
The Maker discovers that the Multiverse is in peril due to incursions and plays a significant role in "Secret Wars," in which he unsuccessfully attempts to take out Mister Fantastic and ends up on Earth-616, where he makes various failed attempts to gain power and is ultimately imprisoned. In "Ultimate Invasion," the Maker breaks free and creates a new Ultimate Universe in his own image, including preventing the existence of heroes, but is defeated in a time-spanning conflict with Kang the Conqueror. His current status is unknown.
With "Secret Wars" being adapted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "Avengers: Secret Wars," Marvel could really throw a curveball by slowly revealing Pedro Pascal's Richards as the Maker in disguise. Considering Pascal's range as an actor, he could certainly pull it off — but considering how long viewers and comic book readers have waited to see Mister Fantastic in live action alongside Marvel's first family, introducing the Maker before Mister Fantastic would probably be a mistake.