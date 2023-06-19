The Untold Truth Of Marvel's Reed Richards

He is one of Marvel Comics' oldest characters, the patriarch of the first superhero family, and 12 degrees more intelligent than fan-favorite genius inventor Tony Stark. He is none other than Reed Richards, aptly known as Mister Fantastic. Sadly, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off through space and time, Reed Richards was completely absent due to a rival studio owning his movie rights. Even worse, a minor appearance in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" failed to signify the character's importance and quickly killed off the stretching superhero in a ridiculous spaghetti-themed farewell.

Finally, after multiple forgettable "Fantastic Four" movies — and one technically unreleased "Fantastic Four" film – Marvel is poised to give the iconic Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four a true introduction to the mainstream MCU. Fans have patiently awaited the superhero family's MCU arrival since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which included the rights to the FF, back in 2019. Now with a 2025 release date, casting rumors have been swirling, with Adam Driver possibly landing the role of Reed Richards instead of John Krasinski, who portrayed the character in "Multiverse of Madness."

Regardless of who plays the leader in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" — maybe it'll be Driver, and maybe it won't be — it is time for fans to prepare for one of Marvel's longest-stretching characters to take his place in the official MCU timeline. The rubber man has been one of the most prominent, dynamic, and sometimes problematic characters in Marvel Comics. His inclusion, and that of the adventurous foursome, could have a significant impact on the cinematic mega-franchise moving forward. Keep reading to discover how important Reed Richards is to Marvel, how he is one of the most complex characters in the company's roster, and how he could be the biggest villain of them all.