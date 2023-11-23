Brandi Passante's Tragic True Life Story

Brandi Passante worked to keep her relationship with Jarrod Schulz professional following their split, which is evident through her lack of social media posts bashing him and through their continued banter on "Storage Wars" which was more joking and playful than truly hurtful. Fans speculated that her professionalism toward Schulz extended to her post about being a domestic violence survivor, where she did not go into any specifics of the situation or name her abuser, who may or may not be Schulz as far as the general public knows.

In the Instagram post, Passante shows off her tattoo that reads the word "Free" with a bird attached to the end. She jokes that some of her fans might think she got the tattoo for the Lynyrd Skynyrd called "Free Bird," of which she is a huge fan. However, she clarifies that the tattoo is meaningful because "somehow, by the grace of god, I managed to escape a very difficult situation, that so many people fall victim to. I will be eternally grateful, for the life and freedom, without fear that I get to live now," she wrote. She thanked everyone for the empathy and grace, and used the hashtag #nationaldomesticviolenceawarenessmonth. The post was vulnerable and proof that Passante is growing from the hardships life throws at her.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.