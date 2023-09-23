What Really Happened To Jarrod From Storage Wars?

Jarrod Schulz and former partner Brandi Passante stepped into the limelight as wheeling, dealing, abandoned-storage-unit-buying machines during Season 1 of A&E's "Storage Wars." The couple, whose on-screen antics often revolve around their relationship, became so popular with fans that they landed their own spin-off show, "Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job," which lasted for a single season in 2014 and features their children, Payton and Cameron.

But Schulz left "Storage Wars" in 2019 during Season 12, whereas Passante continues to star on the series. Passante announced in the Season 13 premiere that the couple had separated and subsequently revealed that they had broken up after the filming of Season 12, meaning they hadn't been together for at least two and a half years. Fans soon learned just how badly relations between them had deteriorated.

In 2021, Schulz was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery after allegedly pushing Passante twice in a bar, as reported by TMZ. The following month, TMZ revealed that Schulz had pled not guilty and requested the case be dismissed; there haven't been any further updates. A few days later, TMZ reported that A&E conducted its own investigation into the matter. It's possible the results of that investigation plus the cast discomfort described in the article might have led the network to decide not to bring him back.