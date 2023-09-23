What Really Happened To Jarrod From Storage Wars?
Jarrod Schulz and former partner Brandi Passante stepped into the limelight as wheeling, dealing, abandoned-storage-unit-buying machines during Season 1 of A&E's "Storage Wars." The couple, whose on-screen antics often revolve around their relationship, became so popular with fans that they landed their own spin-off show, "Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job," which lasted for a single season in 2014 and features their children, Payton and Cameron.
But Schulz left "Storage Wars" in 2019 during Season 12, whereas Passante continues to star on the series. Passante announced in the Season 13 premiere that the couple had separated and subsequently revealed that they had broken up after the filming of Season 12, meaning they hadn't been together for at least two and a half years. Fans soon learned just how badly relations between them had deteriorated.
In 2021, Schulz was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery after allegedly pushing Passante twice in a bar, as reported by TMZ. The following month, TMZ revealed that Schulz had pled not guilty and requested the case be dismissed; there haven't been any further updates. A few days later, TMZ reported that A&E conducted its own investigation into the matter. It's possible the results of that investigation plus the cast discomfort described in the article might have led the network to decide not to bring him back.
Jarrod Schulz is living a lower-profile life post Storage Wars
In his post–"Storage Wars" years, Jarrod Schulz has stayed in touch with the public via his frequently updated Facebook page and rarely used Instagram account. His life seems to be a busy and full one — he's been dating a new woman since his split with Brandi Passante and owns and runs the Rush Bar and Grill in Lake Forest, California.
Meanwhile, Schulz's reality show career has remained inactive since he left "Storage Wars." Aside from "Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job," he has appeared on only one other reality series: "Celebrity Car Wars." The show, which aired on the Southeast Asian version of History, sees stars compete in automotive-based tasks in order to join its hall of fame. Schulz was a participant in all eight episodes of Season 2 in 2017.
While he's led a much more low-key life since 2019, there's always the possibility Schulz will return to the limelight someday. Would audiences be willing to embrace him once more and forget about the conflict between Schulz and Passante? Only time will tell.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.