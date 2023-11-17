Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Will Enrage People The Director Admits

Taika Waititi is no stranger to the "Star Wars" franchise, both in front of and behind the camera. After all, he played IG-11 on "The Mandalorian" and even directed an episode of the Disney+ series. However, the writer, actor, and director will have more adventures in the galaxy far, far away, as he's been tasked with bringing another "Star Wars" movie to the screen. Just don't expect it to be universally praised by fans of the sci-fi franchise.

While speaking to Variety, Waititi revealed that his "Star Wars" film will infuriate some people, noting that it will bring his trademark style to the galaxy. "It will be ... dramatic pause... a Taika Waititi film," he said. "It's gonna piss people off."

Waititi's mysterious project was announced in 2020, and news has been sparse about it ever since then. However, his latest comments indicate that the film is still in the works, but what can fans expect from the upcoming blockbuster?