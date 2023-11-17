Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Will Enrage People The Director Admits
Taika Waititi is no stranger to the "Star Wars" franchise, both in front of and behind the camera. After all, he played IG-11 on "The Mandalorian" and even directed an episode of the Disney+ series. However, the writer, actor, and director will have more adventures in the galaxy far, far away, as he's been tasked with bringing another "Star Wars" movie to the screen. Just don't expect it to be universally praised by fans of the sci-fi franchise.
While speaking to Variety, Waititi revealed that his "Star Wars" film will infuriate some people, noting that it will bring his trademark style to the galaxy. "It will be ... dramatic pause... a Taika Waititi film," he said. "It's gonna piss people off."
Waititi's mysterious project was announced in 2020, and news has been sparse about it ever since then. However, his latest comments indicate that the film is still in the works, but what can fans expect from the upcoming blockbuster?
What to expect from Taika Waititi's Star Wars film
Taika Waititi and Disney have kept details about his "Star Wars" movie close to the vest. However, his aforementioned comments about it being a true Waititi film suggest that it'll be a wacky comedy with a blockbuster sheen, similar to his "Thor" movies. Waititi's films about Marvel's Norse god have their fans and detractors, but they certainly boast his unique vision. Therefore, viewers can expect his "Star Wars" project to be memorable, for better or worse.
That said, whether the filmmaker has made further progress with the script is still unknown. Earlier this year, Waititi told The Hollywood Reporter that he's still working on it but aims to make sure the story lives up to the franchise's high expectations. "It's just as with all films, it's this middle part," he said. "You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can't meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"
In the meantime, fans have no shortage of "Star Wars" projects to look forward to. As of this writing, a Rey Skywalker solo film is in the works, while "The Skeleton Crew" and "Andor" Season 2 will premiere next year.