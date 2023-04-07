Andor Season 2 To Premiere In August 2024

It was recently announced that "Andor" Season 2 will arrive in 2024, and that still appears to be the plan for Lucasfilm and Disney. This year's "Andor" panel at the "Star Wars" Celebration, which was attended by Looper and our friends at Slash Film, saw the cast and crew confirm that the next installment of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series is set to arrive in August of next year.

"We started shooting in November," showrunner Tony Gilroy noted. "We're about halfway. We're gonna shoot through August. We're on exact schedule. [We'll] finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we'll come out the following August."

The event also saw the cast and crew showcase some footage from Season 2, with a voice stating: "If we do not stand together, we'll be crushed." The accompanying footage depicted several characters, including Dedra (Denise Gough), Syril (Kyle Soller), Bix (Adria Arjona), and Cassian (Diego Luna) banding together for more action-packed adventures in the galaxy far, far away. But will they be joined by another popular character from Season 1?