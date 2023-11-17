The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal May Not Return To Shoot Season 4

Both critics and audiences agree that "The Mandalorian" Season 3 arguably delivers the weakest run of episodes yet. But most fans are still eager to see what fates await Din Djarin, Grogu, and their allies in the planned 4th season. While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production, with the work stoppages over, viewers are desperate to learn when Pedro Pascal and the rest of the cast and crew will return to tell the next chapter in Mando's journey. Those people were probably thrown for a loop by a Bespin Bulletin report questioning whether Pascal will participate in principal photography.

Pascal's busy work schedule is cited as the reason why he has so little time to don the Beskar armor for "The Mandalorian" Season 4. As for the projects keeping him from the series' largely digital set, Ridley Scott's "Gladiator 2" is among the biggest. According to Deadline, the tentpole sequel is the top priority on Pascal's post-strike slate. He also has a new season of "The Last of Us" to shoot and reportedly will play Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot. So, if the "Mandalorian" team wants to get Season 4 before cameras anytime soon, they'll probably have to do so without Pascal's on-set presence.

However, that hardly means Pascal will not be involved in "The Mandalorian" Season 4. The production will likely take a similar approach to previous seasons, utilizing costumed stuntmen on set and having Pascal voice Mando in post-production.