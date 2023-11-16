Where Lawmen: Bass Reeves Fits In Taylor Sheridan's TV Universe, According To The Director - Exclusive

Starring David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" loosely tells the tale of Reeves, a former slave who became the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. The often-overlooked historical figure was one of the most valuable deputies in the region, legendarily arresting some 3,000 criminals over the course of his 30-year career in the late 1800s.

Damian Marcano, who previously directed episodes of "American Gigolo" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," hopes his work on "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" helps shed light on an unsung hero and flips the script on the narrative of the foundation of America.

As for where it fits into Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, Marcano — who directed three episodes of "Bass Reeves" — told us, "'Lawmen' is a beautiful addition to that [world]. It's its own thing. It's not '1883' by any means; it's not 'Yellowstone.' It's not an origin story of that [series]. I love the fact that Taylor has done it again and reinvented the wheel."

As for how Sheridan first came onto Marcano's radar, the director credits his wife. "I joked with him about it because my wife watched all of his shows," says Marcano. "I did not understand what she was watching. I was like, 'You're watching Westerns now? What is going on?' But she was the first person that said to me, 'You need to work with this guy ...'"

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" streams exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes every Sunday.