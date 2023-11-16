Where Lawmen: Bass Reeves Fits In Taylor Sheridan's TV Universe, According To The Director - Exclusive
Taylor Sheridan has built a television empire around "Yellowstone," the modern Western series he created that has been so uncontrollably popular it seems like a new prequel, sequel, or spin-off is announced every season. So far, origin story "1883" and its follow-up, "1923," have been rolled out to rave reviews. Meanwhile, a "6666" spin-off about the Four Sixes Ranch has been percolating for a few years now, and in late 2023, two more "Yellowstone"-related shows were announced — so far entitled "1944" and "2024."
So where exactly does that leave Sheridan's latest production, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," in the canon? Originally, "Bass Reeves" was touted as an offshoot of "1883," which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as ancestors of Kevin Costner's John Dutton character. But not long before the eight-episode limited series premiered on Paramount+ in early November, it became clear that any association with the "Yellowstone" origin story had fallen to the wayside.
While Sheridan executive produces "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," he has largely entrusted the series — which streams new episodes on Sundays — to rising stars Chad Feehan, who takes top billing as creator/showrunner, and director Damian Marcano, who spoke exclusively with Looper about where the buzzed-about dramatization of real-life lawmen Reeves fits into the "Yellowstone" universe.
'Taylor has done it again and reinvented the wheel'
Starring David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" loosely tells the tale of Reeves, a former slave who became the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. The often-overlooked historical figure was one of the most valuable deputies in the region, legendarily arresting some 3,000 criminals over the course of his 30-year career in the late 1800s.
Damian Marcano, who previously directed episodes of "American Gigolo" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," hopes his work on "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" helps shed light on an unsung hero and flips the script on the narrative of the foundation of America.
As for where it fits into Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, Marcano — who directed three episodes of "Bass Reeves" — told us, "'Lawmen' is a beautiful addition to that [world]. It's its own thing. It's not '1883' by any means; it's not 'Yellowstone.' It's not an origin story of that [series]. I love the fact that Taylor has done it again and reinvented the wheel."
As for how Sheridan first came onto Marcano's radar, the director credits his wife. "I joked with him about it because my wife watched all of his shows," says Marcano. "I did not understand what she was watching. I was like, 'You're watching Westerns now? What is going on?' But she was the first person that said to me, 'You need to work with this guy ...'"
"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" streams exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes every Sunday.