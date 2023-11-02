Lawmen: Bass Reeves Director Explains Why Taylor Sheridan Has 'Done It Again' - Exclusive Interview

What was it like working with David Oyelowo? Do you have any memorable stories you can share involving him?

It was a joyous time, man. You know David's work, and if you are a director, you're like, "Wow, I get to work with this guy. He's done all of these great things." But the memorable thing for me above it all was realizing that he is this very nice, down-to-earth, decent human being. I always tell people I am a Rasta man before I'm a director, so those things still mean a lot to people like me. From that moment forth, all of the fears or questions or anything else you had all went away, because you are in a very welcoming environment with someone who is out to do something purpose-driven, just as much as you are ... He is a true gentleman, and he's a great guy. That was very nice to see on top of all the accolades.

Meanwhile, Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland are obviously impressive legends also. What was it like working with them?

Brilliance, man. Brilliance. Dennis has his own type of lightning in a bottle, and it's my job every day at work to try to capture it. He never, ever let me down — never. Not once in a scene. It always was like, "I need this moment of Sherrill Lynn to come in and give me a little pop." And it was always brilliant.

From the moment Donald Sutherland ever appeared on our set, a quiet went over the entire production because it was like, "He's here." Like, "What could we learn in this moment? What could he do for this character and all of our other actors?"

That was a brilliant thing about this show. Everywhere you turn, there was another actor that was so prepared for the role, and every day they came and we were like, "Oh, this guy's going to sink." Then we were like, "No? Wow." Because they were all up there swimming with the greats.

Were you a fan of Taylor Sheridan's work before joining this?

Yes.

Where do you think "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" fits into the television universe he has built around "Yellowstone"?

I was a fan of his work, and I joked with him about it because my wife watched all of his shows. I did not understand what she was watching. I was like, "You're watching Westerns now? What is going on?" But she was the first person that said to me, "You need to work with this guy ..." She was talking to me from what was happening script-wise in like "1883."

"Lawmen" is a beautiful addition to that. It's its own thing. It's not "1883" by any means; it's not "Yellowstone." It's not an origin story of that [series]. I love the fact that Taylor has done it again and reinvented the wheel. Then there's [creator/showrunner] Chad Feehan, who — no offense to any of the other guys — but Chad's my favorite writer. He is doing some amazing stuff. Just as much as David brought himself to this and I brought myself to this, [Chad brought himself too].