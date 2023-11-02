Every Justin Timberlake Movie Ranked

A multitalented star the likes of which Hollywood rarely sees, Justin Timberlake is a singer and songwriter first. Coming up in the '90s as a member of the pop boy band NSNYC, he was a former Disney Mouseketeer who once dated Britney Spears and seemed to be destined for obscurity like so many other teeny-bopper superstars before him. But just as the bloom on the boy band rose was fading, Timberlake proved he was more than just a pretty face that could sing and dance.

From his fan-favorite appearances on "Saturday Night Live" to his big-screen outings, Timberlake has done it all, with a movie career that's delivered both hits and misses. He got a bumpy start with a few major clunkers but recovered with some well-received dramas that got the most out of his acting talent, and we even recently got another solid effort of his on Netflix. Well, from losers to all-time classics, we've tallied up Timberlake's filmography and ranked his movies from worst to best.