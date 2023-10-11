The Unspoken Truth Of Anna Kendrick

Whether you know her as Becca from "Pitch Perfect," Natalie from "Up in the Air," or simply recognize her voice from the "Trolls" franchise, Anna Kendrick has made waves both on screen and on stage.

As someone who prides herself on doing all her own singing, Kendrick grew up a Broadway baby before she even broke into the film industry. She has carried those talents with her through some of her works like the "Pitch Perfect" franchise or her on-screen musical performance of "The Last Five Years." Between indie action films like "Mr. Right," dramatic stints like "Alice, Darling," comedies like "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," and cult classics like "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," Kendrick's filmography and acting talents cover all the bases.

However, though most people will recognize Kendrick and her starring and supporting roles — we're looking at you, "Twilight" — many people might not know how Kendrick got her start or some of the quirky facts about her chaotic life. Some of her hobbies, workplace rules, and other niche experiences have created the actress we know and love. Read on for the untold truth of Hollywood and Broadway darling Anna Kendrick.