Is That Venom In The Madame Web Trailer?

The first trailer for "Madame Web" has been released by Sony Pictures, giving fans of the company's Spider-Man universe a look at the franchise's next installment. In the footage, we see Dakota Fanning's Cassandra Webb confronting her new powers of foresight after a freak accident. She battles the dangerous villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) and unites with three younger women: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced).

If you're a fan of the comics, you'll know that all three of those characters become superheroes, and the trailer gives us a brief glimpse at all three in costume. If you're not as familiar with the source material, though, you might mistake one shot of Julia's Spider-Woman costume as a Venom symbiote suit. The black base color and giant white logo on the front certainly evoke the look of the symbiote suits, but that's actually just how Spider-Woman looks at points in the comics (and apparently here as well).

Even though Julia's outfit is alien-free, there are some interesting connections between Spider-Man's iconic black suit and her own. But to fully understand that history, you have to go back to the origin of both suits in the 1980s "Secret Wars" run of comics.