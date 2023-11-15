Madame Web Trailer Transforms Dakota Johnson Into A Psychic Superhero

Sony's Spider-Man Universe hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in the same way the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the DC Extended Universe have, though it's worth noting that the comparison is a bit unfair. After all, the other two superhero mega-franchises have a host of movies in their pocket, and can pick and choose their stories and characters from the borderline bottomless wells of Marvel and DC comics. Sony, meanwhile, has been largely stuck with Spider-Man adjacent characters who are not actually Spider-Man himself — and with just two "Venom" movies and one "Morbius" to its name, it's probably safe to say that this particular cinematic universe is still finding its feet.

Though the situation has forced Sony to look into comparatively obscure comic book characters, it also has plenty of potential for interesting takes on superhero movies. One of the most interesting projects is "Madame Web" — a name that will be familiar to fans of the 1990s "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" — starring Dakota Johnson. That film has just dropped its first trailer, and it spins a web unlike any previous Sony film to date.