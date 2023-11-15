Madame Web Trailer Transforms Dakota Johnson Into A Psychic Superhero
Sony's Spider-Man Universe hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in the same way the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the DC Extended Universe have, though it's worth noting that the comparison is a bit unfair. After all, the other two superhero mega-franchises have a host of movies in their pocket, and can pick and choose their stories and characters from the borderline bottomless wells of Marvel and DC comics. Sony, meanwhile, has been largely stuck with Spider-Man adjacent characters who are not actually Spider-Man himself — and with just two "Venom" movies and one "Morbius" to its name, it's probably safe to say that this particular cinematic universe is still finding its feet.
Though the situation has forced Sony to look into comparatively obscure comic book characters, it also has plenty of potential for interesting takes on superhero movies. One of the most interesting projects is "Madame Web" — a name that will be familiar to fans of the 1990s "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" — starring Dakota Johnson. That film has just dropped its first trailer, and it spins a web unlike any previous Sony film to date.
Madame Web trailer shows a new side of Sony's Spider-Man Universe
The comic book incarnation of Marvel's Madame Web is an elderly, visually impaired clairvoyant who tends to play a supporting role in Spider-Man tales and has unparalleled insight into the Spider-Verse. This makes her an important character in Marvel Comics lore, even if her name recognition might not be on the level of Spidey's best-known supporting characters. She also played a pivotal role in the character's 1990s animated series, as a mysterious behind-the-scenes presence giving Peter Parker advice that he often didn't want while readying him for the major conflicts of the final season.
In the movie, of course, Madame Web is very different. This time, she's portrayed by a much younger person: Dakota Johson ("Suspiria"). In "Madame Web," Johnson's role isn't the only spider-themed character to appear in the movie. She's joined by "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter, whose comic book incarnation is a superhero who has operated both as Spider-Woman and as another version of Madame Web. Judging by the first trailer, "Madame Web" will certainly show a hitherto unseen side of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Fans will no doubt be interested to see how the S.J. Clarkson-directed movie will succeed.
"Madame Web" releases in theaters on February 16, 2024.