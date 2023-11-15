Friends' Jennifer Aniston Pens Emotional Goodbye To 'Lil Brother' Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking post saying goodbye to her former "Friends" co-star and "little brother" Matthew Perry.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the Emmy-winning sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in late October 2023. He was 54. Perry, alongside the rest of the core "Friends" cast, turned into household names following the show's debut on NBC in 1994. While they've largely maintained their privacy since the show's finale, the "Friends" cast have continued to show support and love for one another throughout the years. Following his passing, the cast jointly penned a statement paying tribute to their on-screen best friend.

Now, Jennifer Aniston, who starred as the bubbly and trend-setting Rachel Green, has penned her own emotional goodbye to Perry. "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," Aniston wrote in a tear-jerking Instagram post, which features an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of the two on set. "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us," Aniston added. The actress continued by praising Perry's comedic sensibilities, describing him as someone whose "life literally depended on" making people laugh.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" Aniston concluded, adding, "Rest little brother. You always made my day..."