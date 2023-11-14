Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry With A BTS Take On Chandler & Monica's Love Story

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry arguably gave sitcom fans one of the most beloved love stories in television history. Their "Friends" characters, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, are central to some of the show's most heartwarming storylines, but they also treated their colleagues and fans to some rib-tickling laughs behind the scenes.

The "Friends" cast released a joint statement following Perry's tragic death in late October. However, Cox has since taken to Instagram (which you can view in full below) to share a more personal tribute to her co-star, along with an outtake that dates back to the beginning of Monica and Chandler's relationship. The clip shows the pair lying in bed while filming their infamous London hook-up scene, culminating with Cox saying, "Okay, your turn," implying that the actors are about to get it on in front of the studio audience. The "Cougar Town" star then informs everyone that Perry told her to say it.

Cox revealed in the accompanying caption that her late friend was prone to goofing around on the set of the sitcom. "He often did things like that. He was funny and kind," she wrote while noting that she misses him. Despite the tragic nature of Perry's death at the age of 54, though, his on-screen wife said that she's grateful for the time they did get to spend together. Furthermore, he leaves behind a legacy of making his old colleagues laugh.