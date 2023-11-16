Why These On-Screen Kisses Were So Awkward
When immersing ourselves in our favorite movies and TV shows, what we see on screen isn't always an accurate reflection of what transpires behind the scenes during filming. Nowhere is this more evident than in the domain of on-screen kisses, which almost always turn out to be the least natural and most uncomfortable aspect of an actor's craft, regardless of how effortless the act appears to an outside viewer.
The seemingly inherent chemistry between actors and the convincing powers of movie magic may be enough to deliver a compelling final product, but the reality remains that many of these romantic moments were far from the passionate images portrayed. Beyond the polished facade, challenges arise, and awkwardness lurks even for the most esteemed actors. From navigating uncomfortable environments to grappling with less-than-expert kissers, here are some reasons why these on-screen kisses were so awkward.
Kate Winslet locked lips with Leonardo DiCaprio in front of her husband
We all remember the iconic kiss shared between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack and Rose in the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic." The breathtaking scene where Jack holds Rose on the bow of the ship has gone down in history as one of the most recognizable moments in cinema. With that kind of on-screen chemistry, it felt like fate when they reunited 11 years later in Sam Mendes' romantic drama "Revolutionary Road." Whereas "Titanic" tells a story about two people falling in love, "Revolutionary Road" presents a stark contrast. DiCaprio and Winslet play Frank and April, a married couple navigating the complexities of a failing marriage.
Since this was their second romantic film together, the on-screen intimacy shouldn't have been a problem, but a lot had changed in those 11 years, like the fact that Winslet was now married — and to the movie's director no less. This on-set dynamic proved to be more uncomfortable than Winslet initially anticipated. The awkwardness of having to kiss her good friend in front of her husband only worsened, knowing that she was the only one bothered by it. She told Mirror, "There's this amazing still that was taken on set of Leo and me kissing, and Sam is in the background. You can see this look of absolute intensity on his face and I knew all he was thinking about at that moment was the frame of the shot." Even with this new perspective, Winslet and DiCaprio's convincing performances make it hard to imagine how weird Winslet actually felt in those moments.
Emma Watson 'pounced' on Rupert Grint
Every Potterhead remembers the excitement of eagerly awaiting the moment when Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) would transition from being close friends to embracing their romantic feelings for each other. It took one decade and eight movies for the highly anticipated kiss to finally come to fruition in the final installment of the series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2." Following the intense, life-or-death moment of destroying a Horcrux, Ron and Hermione seal the achievement with a passionate kiss, fulfilling the collective desires of an entire fandom. But behind the scenes, the situation was much less romantic.
Watson reminisced about the moment in an MTV interview, revealing that in the build-up to the prospect of kissing her longtime friend in front of a large film crew, she ended up "pouncing" on Grint. "I was so desperate to get it over," she admitted. "After the first take he was like, 'Whoa, there! Where did that come from?' I was like, 'Sorry!'" Fortunately, the mutual nervousness eased the overall experience, and it translated on screen to a kiss fans will never forget.
Tony Curtis' harsh comparison to kissing Marilyn Monroe
The 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot" is infamous for its troublesome production and behind-the-scenes drama, with stars Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe at the forefront of it all. For starters, Monroe was known for her difficult on-set behavior, repeatedly messing up lines, insisting on multiple retakes, and showing up late to work. The situation was further compounded by the fact that Monroe and Curtis were involved in an affair, undoubtedly contributing to the heightened tension.
To top it off, Curtis gained notoriety for his controversial comment likening kissing Monroe to kissing Adolf Hitler. Why would he make such a harsh comparison about a woman he was romantically involved with? He later told Daily Mail, "I said it as a joke. I mean, it was such a darn stupid question, so I gave a stupid answer." Although Curtis' inappropriate remark did not reflect his true feelings about the kiss, the off-screen adultery they were engaged in added enough awkwardness to their on-screen kiss. It doesn't help that Monroe was messing with him during the shoot. "It was awful," he told the Daily Mail about a scene where they kiss on a boat. "She nearly choked me to death by deliberately sticking her tongue down my throat into my windpipe." Ultimately, it just goes to show that classic Hollywood wasn't all the glitz and glamour it's been made out to be.
Jennifer Lawrence's bad breath made Liam Hemsworth uncomfortable
Competitive (relation)ships were the building blocks of the young adult dystopian craze of the 2010s. In the case of "The Hunger Games," the debate centered around Team Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) versus Team Gale (Liam Hemsworth), as fans passionately deliberated on the worthy love interest for the valiant heroine Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence). With the revelation of what Gale did to Katniss' sister Primrose (Willow Shields) in the concluding installment, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2," it only made sense for Katniss to end up with Peeta. Nevertheless, the few romantic moments shared between Katniss and Gale were surely enough to satisfy fans who craved more closure.
However, those same fans may be surprised to learn the picturesque kiss they saw on screen wasn't as ideal as it appeared. Hemsworth opened up on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" about his experience kissing Lawrence, telling Jimmy Fallon, "If we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting and right before the scene, she'd be like, 'Yeah, I had tuna. I had garlic. And I didn't brush my teeth.'" That's certainly one way to go about kissing your good friend on camera. Of course, it was all in good fun, and the fact that Hemsworth seamlessly pulled off a convincing performance under those conditions only highlights his impressive acting abilities.
Millie Bobby Brown's parents watched her first kiss with Finn Wolfhard
The awkwardness of a first kiss is painful enough without having dozens of crew members and cameras watching you. But if you can believe it, Millie Bobby Brown had it way worse when filming her first kiss with "Stranger Things" co-star Finn Wolfhard. In the final episode of Season 1, Brown's parents watched on as pre-teens Brown and Wolfhard shared their first kiss on screen, which also happened to be Brown's first kiss off-screen. "It was the most awkward thing in the world," she confessed to Mirror.
This wouldn't mark the final on-screen kiss between the two actors. As their characters' relationship developed throughout the show, the intimate moments grew more natural. "We got used to it," Brown said. "I have been practicing with a pillow. Finn is one of my best friends, so it is not like it's weird or kissing someone you don't know." For young pros like Brown and Wolfhard, it's all in a day's work.
James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie shared a kiss for their first scene
While kissing your friend for a scene can be weird, there's an added advantage to having an established connection with someone when you have to share an intimate moment with them on camera. Unfortunately for James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie, they didn't have the opportunity to get to know each other before their on-screen kiss in their movie "Wanted." "It was her first day, it was her first scene," McAvoy told TODAY. Right away, the two were instructed to share a passionate kiss. "You're meant to do the kissing last thing, but you end up doing it first thing, just after you've had your breakfast and you're all funky in the mouth," he added.
Certainly, anyone would be intimidated to kiss Jolie, let alone right after meeting her for the first time. On the bright side, the two co-stars eventually built a friendship over time. With their impactful introduction behind them, the rest of the filming process was likely much more relaxed and authentic.
Colin Farrell kissed Kate Beckinsale while her husband directed
While the 2012 remake of "Total Recall" may not have garnered the best reputation compared to its 1990 predecessor, a notable highlight is the movie's remarkably attractive cast, including Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale, who share a standout on-screen kiss. The chemistry between Farrell and Beckinsale was undeniable and added an extra layer of intrigue that helped make the movie all the more memorable despite its mixed reviews.
However, behind the scenes, Farrell wasn't as confident as he might've appeared in the scene, primarily due to the presence of Beckinsale's husband, director Len Wiseman, who was attentively watching from the sidelines. "Kissing her was a little a bit dodgy," he told Conan O'Brien on "Conan." Interestingly, Farrell later shared that Wiseman, rather than offering direction, maintained a supportive and observant role during the intimate scene. Farrell humorously added, "The one thing he didn't say was, 'Colin, I think you should give it more.'"
Burt Reynolds used a lot of saliva when kissing Sally Field
Burt Reynolds and Sally Field dominated Hollywood's spotlight as the "it couple" of the late 1970s and early 1980s, sharing the screen in memorable films like "Smokey and the Bandit," "Smokey and the Bandit II," "The End," and "Hooper." While the idea of getting paid to share on-screen kisses with your significant other might seem like a desirable job perk, Field surprisingly recounted a different experience.
In an interview on "Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen," Field candidly labeled Reynolds as her least enjoyable on-screen kiss, a revelation that left many shocked. "It just was not something he really did very well," she admitted. Given Reynolds' status as a sex symbol of that era and their real-life relationship, Field's confession about his inexperience was unexpected. The real issue, she disclosed, was "just a lot of drooling" — a detail that, understandably, sounds unpleasant. Nevertheless, they sure did make a cute couple on and off-screen.
Morena Baccarin struggled with kissing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool mask
Sometimes, superheroes will wear masks to conceal their identity, allowing them to live double lives. Other times, it's to establish a brand. In addition to both of those things, the Marvel antihero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) also hides behind a mask to conceal his disfigured appearance, a consequence of activating his mutant powers.
Although the mask serves multiple purposes, it nevertheless has its drawbacks — such as the less-than-pleasant experience of kissing someone wearing it, as Morena Baccarin discovered while portraying Ryan Reynolds' love interest in the movie. Baccarin humorously remarked to People, "I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom. ... It basically just smells like rubber the entire time." Evidently, it's not as romantic as you would think. Baccarin also discussed the difficulties of trying to establish a connection with someone obscured by a mask. Luckily, these quirks of mask-wearing never overshadowed their on-screen chemistry.
Clark Gable's breath repulsed Vivian Leigh
There's nothing worse than kissing someone with bad breath, as expressed by "Gone with the Wind" breakout actor Vivian Leigh. While filming the epic historical romance, Leigh suffered through having to kiss her chainsmoking co-star Clark Gable, who not only wore dentures but was also medically diagnosed with bad breath. Back in 1933, six years before the release of "Gone with the Wind," Gable underwent the removal of his teeth due to a gum infection, ultimately necessitating dentures. While his smoking habits may not have improved the situation, it's fair to recognize the actor went through challenges when dealing with his oral health.
"Kissing Clark Gable in 'Gone with the Wind' was not that exciting," Leigh said. "His dentures smelled something awful." Her comment gives a new perspective on the otherwise idealized version of what it was like to work in Hollywood's golden era. All in all, we thank Leigh for her sacrifices that gave us one of the most iconic kisses in cinematic history.
Kirsten Dunst was grossed out by kissing an adult Brad Pitt
Age-gap dynamics in movies can be problematic at best and criminal at worst. In the case of the 1994 gothic vampire film "Interview with the Vampire," you can judge whether a 30-year-old Brad Pitt kissing an 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst is appropriate or not. In the context of the movie, both actors portray unaging vampires, so mentally, they're both adults, but it's hard to get past the physicality of the 19-year age gap. Fortunately, they only ever share a peck on the lips, which is a more restrained approach than seen in other controversial age-gap movies.
At the time, Dunst expressed her apprehension toward the kiss in a 1994 Entertainment Tonight interview, stating, "I hated it so much because Brad was like my older brother on set, and it's kind of like kissing your brother. It's weird kissing an older guy, and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross." Pitt shared the sentiment, saying, "It was no easy road for me either." Despite still finding the kiss gross to this day, Dunst harbors no regrets about her participation in the film. In fact, she claimed in a Vanity Fair interview the overall experience was positive and that she was "treated like a total princess" on set. Kudos to her for keeping up with two of Hollywood's biggest actors in one of her very first roles.
Rumored tension between Sharon Stone and William Baldwin
Following the success of "Basic Instinct," up-and-coming actor Sharon Stone starred in the 1993 erotic thriller "Sliver," which proved to be much more provocative and polarizing in comparison. Between the cringe-inducing love scenes and rumored on-set tension between Stone and her on-screen love interest, William Baldwin, the movie may have been more trouble than it was worth (approximately $116 million at the worldwide box office). For one reason or another, a rumor began circulating that Stone and Baldwin were at odds with one another while filming the movie, with Stone going as far as to bite Baldwin's tongue during a kissing scene. However, Stone dismissed this specific rumor in The New Yorker, saying, "No, I wouldn't do that. Billy was so sweet and young and naïve."
Still, that didn't make their other intimate scenes any less uncomfortable. "He was trying to be appropriate, but when I would say to him, 'Why don't you come to my trailer and we'll work on the scenes,' I don't think he realized that I really wanted to work on the scenes, because they were pushing alternative realities very hard on both of us," Stone confessed. Given her status as a sex symbol during that era, Stone was well aware of the less-than-savory characters operating behind the scenes in the industry. As it seems, nothing ever good comes from a toxic work environment like that.
Helen Mirren criticized Harrison Ford's kissing skills
In the 1986 film "The Mosquito Coast," Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford play a husband and wife who move their family to the jungles of Central America to escape capitalist society. At that time, Mirren was still establishing herself in the acting world, while Ford had already achieved mainstream stardom through iconic roles as Han Solo in "Star Wars" and Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." "The Mosquito Coast" was no doubt a great opportunity for Mirren to star alongside such an established actor. However, reflections over a decade later brought to light some not-so-great aspects of working on the film, particularly concerning her on-screen kissing scenes with Ford.
On BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 1997 (via the Independent), Mirren revealed, "In the films, he's the nicest, sweetest guy you could want to meet. But he can't kiss — he finds it impossible to kiss on screen." Other actors, including Carrie Fisher, echoed this sentiment, who likened Ford's kissing skills to a grouper in her memoir, "The Princess Diarist." Although being labeled a bad kisser isn't the best reputation to carry, Ford's career and dignity have remained unscathed.