Why These On-Screen Kisses Were So Awkward

We all remember the iconic kiss shared between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack and Rose in the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic." The breathtaking scene where Jack holds Rose on the bow of the ship has gone down in history as one of the most recognizable moments in cinema. With that kind of on-screen chemistry, it felt like fate when they reunited 11 years later in Sam Mendes' romantic drama "Revolutionary Road." Whereas "Titanic" tells a story about two people falling in love, "Revolutionary Road" presents a stark contrast. DiCaprio and Winslet play Frank and April, a married couple navigating the complexities of a failing marriage.

Since this was their second romantic film together, the on-screen intimacy shouldn't have been a problem, but a lot had changed in those 11 years, like the fact that Winslet was now married — and to the movie's director no less. This on-set dynamic proved to be more uncomfortable than Winslet initially anticipated. The awkwardness of having to kiss her good friend in front of her husband only worsened, knowing that she was the only one bothered by it. She told Mirror, "There's this amazing still that was taken on set of Leo and me kissing, and Sam is in the background. You can see this look of absolute intensity on his face and I knew all he was thinking about at that moment was the frame of the shot." Even with this new perspective, Winslet and DiCaprio's convincing performances make it hard to imagine how weird Winslet actually felt in those moments.