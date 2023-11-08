Sharon Stone Alleges Sexual Harassment By Former Sony Movie Boss

Superstar '90s actor Sharon Stone guested on the November 7 episode of Kelly Ripa's Sirius XM show and podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera," during which she recounted experiencing sexual harassment by a former Sony Pictures boss.

At around the episode's 36:22 mark, Stone recounts meeting with an unnamed Sony executive soon after she first moved to Los Angeles for her acting career. Going into this meeting she was excited to meet this person she describes as the head of Sony at the time, at some point during the '80s. While she sat on a couch in his office, she recalls, he began singing her praises as a talent the likes of which Hollywood hadn't seen in decades. Stone alleges that after several other compliments, he then physically approached her and exposed himself.

"I started laughing and crying at the same time, and I couldn't stop because I became hysterical. I couldn't stop, so he didn't know what to do. So, of course, he put it away," she says. "So, I was just sitting there hysterical and eventually his secretary came and led me out, right? But this was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career."