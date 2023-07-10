The Ending Of Basic Instinct Explained

"Basic Instinct" begins with the grisly murder of a man by a mysterious blonde while the two are having sex. Detective Nick Curran (Douglas) speaks to author Catherine Trammel for questioning, but she claims to have a rock-solid alibi — why would she commit a murder in the exact same way that she wrote in her book? She's clearly being set up.

Although Nick doesn't buy Catherine's innocent act for a second, he quickly becomes infatuated with her. The two begin sleeping together, as Nick lowers his guard. Meanwhile, Nick learns that police psychiatrist Dr. Beth Garner (Tripplehorn) was once acquainted with Catherine in college years before. According to Catherine, Beth was obsessed with her, even changing her appearance to look more like Catherine — though Beth argues that it was the other way around. Beth warns Nick that Catherine is a manipulative psychotic, but Nick is too far gone to listen.

As more murders begin piling up, Nick becomes even more determined to find the killer. The evidence accumulates, and all of it seems to point to Beth as the killer. When Nick's partner, Gus (George Dzundza), is murdered in an elevator and Nick finds Beth at the crime scene, he shoots and kills her, believing she has a gun. It turns out she just had a key chain in her pocket, but as far as the detectives are concerned, the killer was caught, and the case is closed.