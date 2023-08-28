Lord Of The Rings: What Happened To Merry & Pippin In The End? (Prepare To Cry)

Merry and Pippin are essential parts of the "Lord of the Rings" experience. They are present in the final scenes of both the books and movies. But what happens after the last page or the credits roll? Tolkien notes at the end of the book "The Return of the King," after Aragorn dies and is laid to rest in Rath Dínen (the hallowed burial grounds of Gondor's kings and stewards), "It is said that the beds of Meriadoc and Peregrin were set beside the bed of the great king." In other words, both Hobbit heroes don't rest in peace and quiet obscurity in the Shire — they end up lying amongst the royals of Gondor.

Remember, Merry and Pippin may not be on quite the same level as Frodo and Sam, who manage to destroy the One Ring. But they each contribute to the quest in critical ways — while adding plenty of light-hearted Hobbit humor along the way.

Merry enters the service of Théoden and rides with the Rohirrim to the Battle of the Pelennor Fields. He is present at the Black Gate when the One Ring is destroyed, and ends up back in the Shire to eventually see Frodo sail away for the Blessed Realm. Pippin has a similar trajectory. He becomes a soldier of Gondor, fights on the fields of the Pelennor, sees the One Ring destroyed, and ends up in the Shire bidding farewell to Frodo. After that, this pair of powerhouse Hobbits don't slow down, either.