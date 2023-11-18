Whatever Happened To The Actress Who Played Shaquinna In Almost Heroes?

The 1998 frontier comedy "Almost Heroes" was an unfortunate misfire for all involved. Directed by Christopher Guest in between his mockumentary classics "Waiting for Guffman" and "Best in Show," the film stars Matthew Perry and Chris Farley as, respectively, a sheltered dandy and clumsy outdoorsman racing to beat Lewis and Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. In addition to being a critical and commercial flop, "Almost Heroes" had the added misfortune of being Farley's final starring role, as the "Saturday Night Live" star died several months before the film's release. But despite its lackluster reception, the film has a few bright spots, particularly in its supporting cast of Bokeem Woodbine, Kevin Dunn, frequent Guest collaborators Harry Shearer and Eugene Levy, and model-actress Lisa Barbuscia as Shaquinna, a Native American woman who serves as their ersatz Sacagawea.

Born in New York, Barbuscia made a name for herself in the London music and fashion scenes of the early 1990s, modeling for international brands and releasing a trio of Eurodance singles under her professional name Lisa B. "Almost Heroes" was just her second film role, after the 1995 supernatural erotic thriller "Serpent's Lair." And while playing Matthew Perry's love interest did not catapult Barbuscia to the Hollywood A-list, she has worked consistently over the last 25 years as an actor, singer, author, and activist. Let's take a look at what Lisa Barbuscia has done since "Almost Heroes."