Attack On Titan: The Biggest Differences Between The Anime And The Manga Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "Attack on Titan"

The "Attack on Titan" franchise has finally drawn to a close — for pretty much the third time. The long-running anime adaptation of Hijame Isayama's long-running manga series of the same name wrapped up its epic tale of life during wartime — and giant killer humanoid monster time — in November 2023, with an 85-minute episode that concluded the series that began in September 2013. Both the anime and manga are about the heartache caused by the cycles of so-called "peace" and war — and the moments of love and connection that blossom within that cycle.

The manga's ending in May 2021 created a hotly divided "Attack on Titan" fandom, prompting a public apology from Isayama at Anime NYC's 2022 convention. But would the ending of the anime suffer the same fate? Fans had years to wait and see, along with a promise from Isayama that things would be the same — but different.

Does the long-awaited ending of the anime adaptation stack up to what is, for many, their first and favorite manga? Does it continue to polarize fans? Or does the anime ending improve upon what some have decided is tragic manga perfection, and others see as a rushed, bleak, and nonsensical justification of genocide and out-of-nowhere love stories? Read on to find out, as we rumble through "Attack On Titan," and the biggest differences between the anime and the manga ending explained.

