Attack On Titan's Most Powerful Titan Form Changed Everything & Killed The Show

Few stories are able to raise the epic scale of their world in the way that "Attack on Titan" ultimately did over the course of a mere four seasons. While the first several episodes alone saw the titans break through Wall Maria, an event that ultimately led to the deaths of a quarter of a million people, by the midpoint of The Final Season, it was clear that things had gotten about as bad as they could get.

As Eren's (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook) Founding Titan led a genocidal march across the globe (and did so with the equivalent of 13 episodes remaining), it was clear that there was absolutely no coming back from the "Attack on Titan" endgame and that this was one anime that is unlikely to ever receive a "pass the torch" style sequel series.

Still, it was Eren's final battle with his childhood friends Armin (Marina Inoue/Jessie James Grelle) and Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura) after transforming into a Colossal Titan that signaled "Attack on Titan" as fans knew it was finished. Not only was Eren dead and much of the main cast part of a peace ambassadorship between Marley and Paradis, but the titans were wiped from the Earth, meaning that there would obviously be no more David and Goliath-style epic battles between man and giant.