Noah Hawley's Alien Series Gets Premiere Window Much Later Than Expected

The "Alien" franchise has had its ups and downs over the years, but there was reason for excitement when it was announced Noah Hawley, the mind behind "Fargo" and "Legion," was working on a new television series based on the franchise to arrive on FX. It's been in the works for a while now, and a 2021 report from TheWrap stated how it was originally supposed to come out in 2023. That's clearly not happening, and based on the most recent reports, it's going to be a while until an "Alien" TV series graces our screens in all of its chest-bursting glory.

TheWrap spoke with Hawley in anticipation of "Fargo" Season 5, and he provided an update on the "Alien" series. "The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the first half of [20]25," Hawley said. He also mentioned it was dependent on when the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, which, unbeknownst to him, would be relatively soon, as it came to a close on November 9. With the strike in the rearview mirror, production could reasonably get rolling in January and get on track for a 2025 release.

Hawley has had great success delving into pre-established worlds, as evidenced by "Fargo." Hopefully, the delays mean there's more time to work on the show and ensure it's as great as possible.