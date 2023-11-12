Blue Beetle: Where And When You Can Stream The DC Movie

"Blue Beetle" really got the short end of the stick when it came out in theaters on August 18. Despite solid reviews and a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it ranked as one of the worst DC showings at the box office, with its final box office numbers landing at around $128 million. Those numbers are a drop in the bucket compared to what superhero movies typically make, but perhaps more people will come to appreciate the film once it lands on streaming.

Variety reports how "Blue Beetle" will land on Max on November 17, just three months after it debuted in theaters. It remains to be seen if it'll find an audience once it's more readily accessible, as the same couldn't be said when "The Flash" hit Max. That film also didn't gross much at the box office and only managed to scrounge together 392 million minutes of viewing time during its first week on Max, which are rookie numbers in the grand scheme of things.

Maybe good word of mouth will catch on for "Blue Beetle" on Max. DC would likely take any kind of win it could get at this point.