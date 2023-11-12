Blue Beetle: Where And When You Can Stream The DC Movie
"Blue Beetle" really got the short end of the stick when it came out in theaters on August 18. Despite solid reviews and a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it ranked as one of the worst DC showings at the box office, with its final box office numbers landing at around $128 million. Those numbers are a drop in the bucket compared to what superhero movies typically make, but perhaps more people will come to appreciate the film once it lands on streaming.
Variety reports how "Blue Beetle" will land on Max on November 17, just three months after it debuted in theaters. It remains to be seen if it'll find an audience once it's more readily accessible, as the same couldn't be said when "The Flash" hit Max. That film also didn't gross much at the box office and only managed to scrounge together 392 million minutes of viewing time during its first week on Max, which are rookie numbers in the grand scheme of things.
Maybe good word of mouth will catch on for "Blue Beetle" on Max. DC would likely take any kind of win it could get at this point.
Could a good showing on Max turn things around for Blue Beetle?
While "Blue Beetle" had a poor box office showing, it may still be redeemed in the eyes of many. Good reviews with a diverse cast are bound to help things, and it can always make more money through physical media sales. It could make all the difference in the future of the character, especially given how he's always occupied a precarious place in the DC cinematic landscape.
Prior to the film's release, James Gunn, who's overseeing the new rebooted DC cinematic universe, mentioned, "The first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle, and the first full DCU movie is 'Superman: [Legacy].'" It's a bit confusing, but it sounds like Gunn is open to continuing to use Xolo Maridueña's take on the character in future movies that connect with new iterations of Superman and Batman.
"Blue Beetle" didn't really connect to anything that had come before in the DC universe anyway, so it would be easy to just say he's part of the new regime. On the other side of that coin, if there's no clear interest from audiences in seeing more "Blue Beetle" movies, they could toss him aside for new endeavors. "Blue Beetle" already faces an uphill battle to getting more movies, but perhaps if enough people watch it on Max, it will increase interest, especially if they watch it in its first streaming week starting on November 17.