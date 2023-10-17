Blue Beetle's Final Box Office Numbers Are A Total Disaster For DC

"Blue Beetle" is just the latest financial disaster for DC. The year 2023 has been one of the most significant for DC because of the sheer number of misfires and disappointments it's had. This year has seen the release of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle" — all of which failed to captivate audiences at the box office. While audiences downright rejected Shazam's (Zachary Levi) sophomore outing and the Flash's (Ezra Miller) solo debut, there was still hope for "Blue Beetle." Initially slated to debut on the streaming service known at the time as HBO Max, the film was then given a theatrical release by Warner Bros., signaling confidence in the picture.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and featuring "Cobra Kai" standout Xolo Maridueña in the lead role, "Blue Beetle" looked like it could have been DC's saving grace. It even received mostly positive reviews — Rotten Tomatoes has the film at 78%, higher than any other DC project released this year. Audiences were receptive to the picture as well, awarding it a warm B+ CinemaScore. Despite genuinely decent buzz, the cinematic debut of "Blue Beetle" fizzled at the box office, with the film all but wrapping up its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of $128 million.

With a reported budget of $104 million, this makes "Blue Beetle" just another box office disaster for DC. While the film's receipts are disappointing, the failure of "Blue Beetle" is one that's historic for the studio: It's the lowest-grossing film in the DCEU.