When Does Blue Beetle Take Place In The DC Movie Universe Timeline?

"Blue Beetle" is relatively unique in the current DC movie timeline. It was conceived and developed back when the DCEU was still running, but James Gunn has confirmed that it will also be included in the new DCU. Speaking on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn explained, "The first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle, and the first full DCU movie is 'Superman [Legacy].'" But what does that mean, exactly?

Supposedly, it means that Gunn's Man of Steel movie is the first to be fully crafted under the DCU banner, while "Blue Beetle" can fit within the new franchise despite being created as part of the old series. But then, when does "Blue Beetle" take place in the DC movie universe timeline? Because the story is so isolated and independent, largely to its benefit, that's a difficult question to answer. Batman, Superman, and the Flash are all referenced in the film, but it's not clear which versions of the characters are being discussed.

Still, the widespread public knowledge of all three of those heroes in "Blue Beetle" tells us something. It means that superheroes like Batman and Superman have been in the game long enough for someone like Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) in Palmera City to both know all about them and have an opinion on their activities (like that Batman is a fascist, as Rudy says). This seems like an intentional choice to help "Blue Beetle" fit into the developing DCU timeline wherever it makes the most sense.