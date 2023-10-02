What Adam Sandler's Last Episode As An SNL Cast Member Was Like

Few comedians on "Saturday Night Live" achieved the kind of success that Adam Sandler enjoyed after joining the NBC sketch show's cast in 1991. After being promoted from a writing position, Sandler didn't make a huge impression during his first season but exploded in popularity after the introduction of his character Opera Man the following year. His tenure on the show has remained one of the most memorable — as well as one of the most controversial — of the show's history.

As time went on, the comedian gained somewhat of a bad reputation in the halls of 30 Rock. Disliked by NBC executives, he became known as part of the Bad Boys of "Saturday Night Live" alongside fellow performers like Chris Farley, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Chris Rock.

Ultimately, Sandler's time on "Saturday Night Live" came to a swift end, and though it seemed like his sketch comedy days were over, he eventually surpassed expectations and returned to Studio 8H for a victory lap years later. From his final episode as a cast member to his (hopefully not the last) time hosting the show, let's take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Sandler's goodbyes to "Saturday Night Live."