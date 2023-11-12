Pixar's Harry Potter Movie Is Too Good To Be True
Ahead of members of the Screen Actors Guild going on strike in July, artificial intelligence transformed from a sci-fi-inflected hypothetical to a very real labor issue. With the strike finally coming to an end, SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers seem to have moved closer to an agreement concerning the use of AI in Hollywood.
AI may continue to loom as a threat to industry workers, but there's still a time and a place for the technology — namely, goofing around on TikTok. In that capacity, perhaps no title has been as popular for AI manipulation as "Harry Potter," with users creating magical "Avatar" mashups, a Harry Potterified "Barbie" makeover, and even a Hogwarts-set telenovela.
Now, TikTok user lunaa_slytherin has shared a video called "What if Harry Potter was made by Pixar?" The slideshow features scenes from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," reimagined in the style of a Pixar animated film. We see Harry receiving mail from Hogwarts, wearing the sorting hat, and even standing in front of the Mirror of Erised.
Of course, AI is a flawed creative tool, so Harry's image varies from photo to photo. There are some inaccuracies, too; one image shows Ron wearing glasses, and AI couldn't manifest Harry's green eyes (they're brown instead). Still, the slideshow captures the cutesy Pixar animation, with each character sporting button noses and rosy red cheeks. Fan reactions were so positive that the user created a few more slideshows in response.
Users clamored for more mashups
In the comments to lunaa_slytherin's "Harry Potter" Pixar mashup, fans clamored for more videos. One commenter begged for a Pixar Voldemort in all caps. Another wrote, "If I don't see a Pixar Draco Malfoy soon I will riot." Lunaa_slytherin promptly delivered. One video features a number of the Hogwarts staff, including Dumbledore and Snape. Others recreate scenes from "The Prisoner of Azkaban" and "The Chamber of Secrets," respectively. As promised, the TikTokker created separate videos that show off animated versions of Malfoy and Voldemort.
There are still some key "Harry Potter" players missing. Neville and Luna haven't been transformed yet, and most of the Order of the Phoenix is AWOL, as well. Still, if the positive reception stays at the same fever pitch, the digital creator is sure to keep cranking out more mashups. It wouldn't be surprising if all eight films are represented eventually.
The events of "Harry Potter" are considerably darker than most Pixar films, meaning some of the mashups moving forward could have a jarring edge to them. Then again, Pixar has never been afraid to include human tragedy. Indeed, lunaa_slytherin's original video is set to the theme "Married Life" from "Up," which soundtracks the movie's emotional opening montage — one of the saddest scenes that Pixar ever committed to the big screen. The Pixar and "Harry Potter" mashups aren't just fun to look at. They're suited for each other tonally, as well.