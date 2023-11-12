Pixar's Harry Potter Movie Is Too Good To Be True

Ahead of members of the Screen Actors Guild going on strike in July, artificial intelligence transformed from a sci-fi-inflected hypothetical to a very real labor issue. With the strike finally coming to an end, SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers seem to have moved closer to an agreement concerning the use of AI in Hollywood.

AI may continue to loom as a threat to industry workers, but there's still a time and a place for the technology — namely, goofing around on TikTok. In that capacity, perhaps no title has been as popular for AI manipulation as "Harry Potter," with users creating magical "Avatar" mashups, a Harry Potterified "Barbie" makeover, and even a Hogwarts-set telenovela.

Now, TikTok user lunaa_slytherin has shared a video called "What if Harry Potter was made by Pixar?" The slideshow features scenes from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," reimagined in the style of a Pixar animated film. We see Harry receiving mail from Hogwarts, wearing the sorting hat, and even standing in front of the Mirror of Erised.

Of course, AI is a flawed creative tool, so Harry's image varies from photo to photo. There are some inaccuracies, too; one image shows Ron wearing glasses, and AI couldn't manifest Harry's green eyes (they're brown instead). Still, the slideshow captures the cutesy Pixar animation, with each character sporting button noses and rosy red cheeks. Fan reactions were so positive that the user created a few more slideshows in response.