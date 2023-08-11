This Barbie Makeover Of The Harry Potter Cast Is Perfect (Especially Hagrid)
AI serves as an existential threat to numerous professions, but for now, people are having plenty of fun imagining fictional characters set in alternate universes. Wes Anderson has been a frequent inspiration for AI creations, probably thanks to his regular usage of characters standing in the middle of the frame, which is just about all AI can do at this point. But now, Instagram user @the_ai_dreams has envisioned what the cast of "Harry Potter" would look like if they took a trip to Barbieland.
The result is a slideshow of "Harry Potter" characters dressed in pink. Hagrid arguably has the best duds of the bunch, sporting a pink ensemble, complete with ample fluff around the shoulders that gives off some serious Kenergy. A special shoutout also goes to Dobby in a cute pink number at the beach. After all he's been through, he definitely deserves a reprieve.
However, there's also a missed opportunity with these pictures. Dolores Umbridge literally wore pink in the "Harry Potter" movies, so it could've been fun to see how else she could've been Barbie-fied. Maybe she could've been Weird Barbie as a punishment for being mean to Harry throughout "Order of the Phoenix."
Harry Potter and Barbie are both popular AI subjects
It's easy to see why "Harry Potter" and "Barbie" are popular subjects among people who rely on AI to create content. "Harry Potter" is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with pretty much everyone having at least a passing familiarity with the story and subject. That's probably why "Harry Potter" has received numerous AI interpretations, such as one that places the characters in a Guy Ritchie movie.
As for "Barbie," it's the most popular movie in the world right now, grossing over $1 billion. And it's easy to put the general aesthetic of the film onto anything. Inputting "Barbie" into an AI system means it's going to make everything pink. That's about all AI can handle, but it hasn't stopped a plethora of "Barbie" filters emerging on social media. For instance, TikTok has a Barbie filter that can turn the subject into a Barbie doll. Some people have even used it on their dogs, which results in pure nightmare fuel.
One interesting aspect of these "Harry Potter" AI creations for both the "Barbie" and Guy Ritchie mash-ups is that AI seems to always give Voldemort a nose. Even in the books, Voldemort's nose is described as "flat as a snake's, with slits for nostrils." It should go without saying AI isn't perfect and is certainly no replacement for actual human artists.