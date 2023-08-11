This Barbie Makeover Of The Harry Potter Cast Is Perfect (Especially Hagrid)

AI serves as an existential threat to numerous professions, but for now, people are having plenty of fun imagining fictional characters set in alternate universes. Wes Anderson has been a frequent inspiration for AI creations, probably thanks to his regular usage of characters standing in the middle of the frame, which is just about all AI can do at this point. But now, Instagram user @the_ai_dreams has envisioned what the cast of "Harry Potter" would look like if they took a trip to Barbieland.

The result is a slideshow of "Harry Potter" characters dressed in pink. Hagrid arguably has the best duds of the bunch, sporting a pink ensemble, complete with ample fluff around the shoulders that gives off some serious Kenergy. A special shoutout also goes to Dobby in a cute pink number at the beach. After all he's been through, he definitely deserves a reprieve.

However, there's also a missed opportunity with these pictures. Dolores Umbridge literally wore pink in the "Harry Potter" movies, so it could've been fun to see how else she could've been Barbie-fied. Maybe she could've been Weird Barbie as a punishment for being mean to Harry throughout "Order of the Phoenix."