Release Dates For Captain America 4 And Thunderbolts Both Pushed Back To 2025
As of November 9, the historic Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike is over, with the union reaching a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The landmark labor action lasted a staggering 118 days, and now that it has officially concluded, the Hollywood landscape is shifting in response. Naturally, industry juggernaut Marvel Studios is taking part in this grand reorganization with its actors back on set. It has begun maneuvering some of its Marvel Cinematic Universe release dates around.
First and foremost, "Captain America: Brave New World" has been pushed way out. The Anthony Mackie-led feature was set to arrive on July 26, 2024, but now it's penciled in for a February 14, 2025 theatrical debut. Also, the wait for "Thunderbolts" — the anti-hero and villain team-up film featuring the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) — is also going to arrive later than anticipated. It has moved from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025 (via Deadline).
In addition to "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts," Marvel Studios has also shuffled around a couple of other highly-anticipated MCU installments.
Deadpool 3 and Blade have also been moved around
Though there's definitely excitement for "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts," the hype for "Deadpool 3" is on another level. Between Ryan Reynolds' continuation of his work as the titular character and the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine, there's a lot for X-Men fans to be excited about. Unfortunately, as Deadline reported, the threequel has also been pushed back a couple of months. Instead of premiering on May 3, 2024, it has taken over the old "Captain America: Brave New World" date of July 26.
The MCU "Blade" reboot has also wound up with a new release date. It has gone from February 14, 2025 to November 7 of that same year, which is likely for the best. The project has been in a state of turmoil for some time now, with director Bassam Tariq dropping out and Yann Demange coming in to replace him, reports of extensive rewrites being necessary, and, perhaps worst of all, lead actor Mahershala Ali allegedly becoming frustrated with the entire process. Hopefully, the release date shift will benefit "Blade" in the long run.
Time will tell if any more release date shuffles will hit the MCU in the coming months.