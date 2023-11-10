Release Dates For Captain America 4 And Thunderbolts Both Pushed Back To 2025

As of November 9, the historic Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike is over, with the union reaching a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The landmark labor action lasted a staggering 118 days, and now that it has officially concluded, the Hollywood landscape is shifting in response. Naturally, industry juggernaut Marvel Studios is taking part in this grand reorganization with its actors back on set. It has begun maneuvering some of its Marvel Cinematic Universe release dates around.

First and foremost, "Captain America: Brave New World" has been pushed way out. The Anthony Mackie-led feature was set to arrive on July 26, 2024, but now it's penciled in for a February 14, 2025 theatrical debut. Also, the wait for "Thunderbolts" — the anti-hero and villain team-up film featuring the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) — is also going to arrive later than anticipated. It has moved from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025 (via Deadline).

In addition to "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts," Marvel Studios has also shuffled around a couple of other highly-anticipated MCU installments.