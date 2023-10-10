Why Ravonna Renslayer From Loki Looks So Familiar

Warning: The below article contains discussions around suicide, mental illness, drug abuse, sexual abuse, and miscarriages.

There's a multiverse of characters to keep track of within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we don't blame you if you feel like you need a who's-who refresher every now and again. But when it comes to Marvel Studios' "Loki," you'll want to be closely familiar with Ravonna Renslayer. Played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ravonna is the TVA judge who seeks to hold Loki (Tom Hiddleston) accountable for messing with timelines as a "variant." However, Ravonna has led several mysterious lives throughout differing timelines: She was once Rebecca Tourminet, a vice-principal in Ohio. Before becoming a judge in the main timeline, she was a TVA Minuteman bearing the code name "Hunter A-23." From what we've seen so far, Ravonna is a formidable force. By the end of Season 1, she vanishes — and in Season 2, that mystery will undoubtedly take center stage.

So, where have you seen Gugu Mbatha-Raw before? A talented British actress, Mbatha-Raw has appeared in several notable projects — from a beloved episode of Netflix's "Black Mirror" to starring in critically acclaimed films crafted by esteemed directors. If you're enticed by her acting chops on "Loki," here are several other films and series to add to your watchlist soon.