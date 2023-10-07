Loki Season 2 Teases The Marvel Disaster That Will Break The MCU's Worst Villain
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 on Disney+
The season premiere of "Loki" just hinted at a major comic book storyline coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the first episode of the Tom Hiddleston-starring Disney+ series' second season, the Marvel Comics romance between Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is heavily teased. However, if the show follows the plot of the comics, Kang and Ravonna's relationship is set to end in tragedy.
In the much-anticipated season premiere, the Time Variance Authority deals with timelines branching out of control following the death of the TVA's ultimate authority, He Who Remains, at Sylvie's hands. At the same time, Loki's time slips are pulling him between the past and the present. When he tries to meet Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to figure out precisely what is happening, he ends up in an alternate war room where Majors' He Who Remains' (or a variant's) face is enshrined in the wall. There, Loki finds a reel-to-rexel tape machine with an audio recording of a potential variant of Kang. The voice is heard telling someone, "You are quite a marvel. I would be proud to lead with you. You made a difference in this war. Thank you for being on my team." Loki listens further and learns Renslayer is part of the conversation, saying, "For us. For all time," before confirming she will "always" stand by his side.
Ravonna being part of the conversation is a big deal, and comic fans know why.
Kang and Ravonna's romance explained
Ravonna Renslayer is a prominent character in Disney+'s "Loki," appearing as a Judge for the Time Variance Authority and helping enact judgment on those who damage the Sacred Timeline. Her comic book counterpart has a very different role and a deep, emotional connection with Kang the Conqueror — but their love story didn't have a happy ending.
In Marvel Comics' "Avengers" #23 (by Stan Lee, Don Heck, John Romita Jr., Stan Goldberg, and Sheri Gail), readers were introduced to Princess Ravonna, the daughter of King Carelius, a ruler of an alternate future Earth. In the 40th century, Kang's encounter with Ravonna as he was about to annihilate her kingdom leads the supervillain to spare her life. Kang goes so far as to transport some of the Avengers to the future, wooing Ravonna by showing off what his powers are capable of. But she isn't impressed with his actions and joins forces with the Avengers after turning down the time-traveling despot's marriage proposal. Kang lashes out in response, leading an attack on Ravonna's kingdom. In "Avengers" #24 (by Lee, Heck, Dick Ayers, Stan Goldberg, and Artie Simek), Kang takes on the Avengers, but his own army turns against him, leading one of his top generals, Baltag, to try to assassinate him as the fight comes to an end. Tragically, Ravonna jumps in the way of the shot and dies in Kang's arms after professing her love for him.
Ravonna's death is Kang's greatest tragedy, and ever since it happened, he's searched (and almost succeeded) for ways to bring Ravonna back to life. But ultimately, he hasn't been able to get the potential future with her he's long desired. This failure has fueled his anger and helped destroy whatever humanity he had left.
Which version of Kang is Ravonna talking to?
It's a bit tricky to identify who "Loki's" Ravonna is talking to in the recording the title trickster discovers. It would make sense that it's He Who Remains, as she worked under him as part of the Time Variance Authority. However, the mention of her making a difference during the war (likely the Multiversal War) indicates that it could be Kang the Conqueror or another variant she is speaking with, possibly Victor Timely, one of Kang's variants seen in the post-credit scene of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Unfortunately, the cadence of the variant's speech doesn't give away exactly who it is.
On the flip side, the Ravonna heard in the recordings could also be one of her variants. The Season 1 reveal that the TVA employs variants reveals that there may be counterparts for all of them somewhere in the Multiverse. Perhaps a different version of Ravonna has joined or will join Kang to conduct his war to conquer the Multiverse.
No matter which Kang variant is talking in the recording, connecting a version of the character with Renslayer suggests Season 2 of "Loki" is ready to bring a new take on the romance between Kang and Ravonna to live-action. Time will tell if Ravonna truly is in cahoots with Kang or one of his variants — and whether her dark comic book fate will be recreated in the show.
The first episode of "Loki" Season 2 is available on Disney+ now.