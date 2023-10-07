Loki Season 2 Teases The Marvel Disaster That Will Break The MCU's Worst Villain

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 on Disney+

The season premiere of "Loki" just hinted at a major comic book storyline coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the first episode of the Tom Hiddleston-starring Disney+ series' second season, the Marvel Comics romance between Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is heavily teased. However, if the show follows the plot of the comics, Kang and Ravonna's relationship is set to end in tragedy.

In the much-anticipated season premiere, the Time Variance Authority deals with timelines branching out of control following the death of the TVA's ultimate authority, He Who Remains, at Sylvie's hands. At the same time, Loki's time slips are pulling him between the past and the present. When he tries to meet Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to figure out precisely what is happening, he ends up in an alternate war room where Majors' He Who Remains' (or a variant's) face is enshrined in the wall. There, Loki finds a reel-to-rexel tape machine with an audio recording of a potential variant of Kang. The voice is heard telling someone, "You are quite a marvel. I would be proud to lead with you. You made a difference in this war. Thank you for being on my team." Loki listens further and learns Renslayer is part of the conversation, saying, "For us. For all time," before confirming she will "always" stand by his side.

Ravonna being part of the conversation is a big deal, and comic fans know why.