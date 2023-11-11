The Loki Season 2 Finale Confirms The MCU's Creepiest Villain Is Still Alive
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"
The Season 2 finale of "Loki" feels definitive. The titular god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) fulfills his glorious purpose of saving the timeline and Time Variance Authority in the process while isolating himself from his friends. The TVA has a new mission of tracking down Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants. And a sinister antagonist is back, albeit in a hopefully more benevolent form.
Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the adorable cartoon clock, turns out to be more villainous than she initially lets on. She has been working with He Who Remains all along and really shows her true colors as she gleefully looks on as TVA agents are crushed in a time cube in Episode 4. Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) manages to subdue her by resetting the TVA system, which also shuts down Miss Minutes. The last time we see her before the end of Season 2, she ominously tells Victor Timely, "You'll never be him." But she returns at the very end of the finale thanks to Ouroboros rebuilding the A.I.
With the TVA restored, Miss Minutes is back, and she seems awfully chipper. It appears the reboot also reset her, and she doesn't seem to remember her affiliation with He Who Remains. It could all be a ruse, and when Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) asks Ouroboros if Miss Minutes could try to kill them all again, he simply shrugs. They sure are putting a ton of faith in Miss Minutes not turning evil again.
What could the future hold for Miss Minutes?
It's been promised for a while that "Loki" Season 2 wouldn't end on a cliffhanger, and it lived up to that promise. A Season 3 may not be entirely out of the question, but the two seasons we have tell a complete story. As such, this may be the end of Miss Minutes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was rebooted, and all is (relatively) back to normal in the TVA again. However, Miss Minutes may not be done just yet.
Fans have long speculated the TVA will play a role in "Deadpool 3," potentially as a way to explain how Deadpool is able to traverse the multiverse and eventually wind up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the TVA does play a role, it's always possible Miss Minutes could show up, even if it's just a cameo. Deadpool could interact with wholly new TVA agents as a way to make the story more accessible to people who haven't seen "Loki," but as an adorable yet terrifying cartoon clock, Miss Minutes would feel right at home in a "Deadpool" movie.
Then again, maybe Miss Minutes will stay on the straight and narrow if she ever reemerges in another MCU project. Perhaps she could finally become the super-advanced version of Siri she was always meant to be. But given how she feels about He Who Remains (and Victor Timely) and how there's a whole multiverse filled with other Kang variants out there, her A.I. heart may reawaken if she reconnects with her beloved. As is the case with most Marvel villains, Miss Minutes may not be out for good.