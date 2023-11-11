The Loki Season 2 Finale Confirms The MCU's Creepiest Villain Is Still Alive

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"

The Season 2 finale of "Loki" feels definitive. The titular god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) fulfills his glorious purpose of saving the timeline and Time Variance Authority in the process while isolating himself from his friends. The TVA has a new mission of tracking down Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants. And a sinister antagonist is back, albeit in a hopefully more benevolent form.

Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the adorable cartoon clock, turns out to be more villainous than she initially lets on. She has been working with He Who Remains all along and really shows her true colors as she gleefully looks on as TVA agents are crushed in a time cube in Episode 4. Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) manages to subdue her by resetting the TVA system, which also shuts down Miss Minutes. The last time we see her before the end of Season 2, she ominously tells Victor Timely, "You'll never be him." But she returns at the very end of the finale thanks to Ouroboros rebuilding the A.I.

With the TVA restored, Miss Minutes is back, and she seems awfully chipper. It appears the reboot also reset her, and she doesn't seem to remember her affiliation with He Who Remains. It could all be a ruse, and when Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) asks Ouroboros if Miss Minutes could try to kill them all again, he simply shrugs. They sure are putting a ton of faith in Miss Minutes not turning evil again.