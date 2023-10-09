Marvel's Loki Producer Makes A Promise About The Season 2 Finale

With so many Marvel series on Disney+ being designated as miniseries that lead into a movie, it may have caught some off-guard to see "Loki" get renewed for Season 2. Kevin Wright mentioned to Deadline how that was always the intention and that these two segments tell one complete story. "There are certainly things that Tom [Hiddleston] and I and other casts have talked about of where we see this going, and I know there's some excitement for that internally, but just from a storytelling standpoint, I think we always conceived of seasons 1 and 2 as a whole," Wright said. "That these are two chapters of the same book, and that season two is finishing that book."

But that doesn't necessarily mean "Loki" Season 2 is the end of the character's journey. It sounds as though Wright and his team are open to new stories if there's interest. "There are other stories to be told there, but I think they would be new books, if that's not too coy," Wright said.

With a whole multiverse at their disposal, there's no limit to where Loki and the Time Variance Authority could appear next. Many suspect the TVA could factor into "Deadpool 3" given how it's likely going to incorporate different timelines and/or universes with returning "X-Men" characters.

No matter what, fans probably won't say goodbye to the TVA for too long after "Loki" Season 2. Wright teased, "The TVA is an organization that will continue to have stories to tell, which is one of the exciting things about it to us." He may be light on details at the moment, but these hints are sure to send fans into a frenzy.